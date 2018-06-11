UK Statistics Authority non-executive board member appointments

Professor Anne Trefethen FBCS FREng and Professor Sir Ian Diamond FBA FRSE FAcSS have been appointed as non-executive board members of the UK Statistics Authority.

Anne Trefethen is a Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Professor of Scientific Computing and Fellow of St Cross College at the University of Oxford. Prior to being appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Gardens, Libraries and Museums) in January 2015, she was appointed as the University’s first Chief Information Officer in March 2012. Anne joined the University to lead the creation of the Oxford e-Research Centre where she served as the Director for over 6 years. Her research has been focused on high-performance numerical algorithms and large-scale scientific applications. She has contributed to the fields of parallel numerical algorithms, software design and engineering and most recently to energy-aware algorithms. Before coming to Oxford in 2005, she was a Director of the UK e-Science Core Programme working with the Research Councils and DTI (now Innovate UK). She has spent ten years in the US at Thinking Machines Inc. and as Associate Director at the Theory Centre, Cornell University.

Professor Sir Ian Diamond was Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen from 2010 to 2018. He was previously Chief Executive of the Economic and Social Research (ESRC) Council and, from 2004 to 2009, Chair of the Research Councils UK Executive Group (2004-2009). Before joining the ESRC, Sir Ian was Deputy Vice- Chancellor at the University of Southampton, where he had been for most of his career. Sir Ian is Chair of British Universities and Colleges Sport, Chair of Edinburgh College of Further Education, Chair of Plan International UK and a Board member of UK Research and Innovation. He chaired the Welsh Assembly Government of the Higher Education Review for Wales reporting in 2016. Sir Ian was elected to the UK Academy of Social Sciences in 1999, is a Fellow of the British Academy (2005), a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh (2009) and holds honorary degrees from the universities of Cardiff, Glasgow and Curtin.

The Statistic Authority’s statutory objective is to promote and safeguard the production and publication of official statistics that serve the public good. It is also required to promote and safeguard the quality and comprehensiveness of official statistics, and ensure good practice in relation to official statistics.

