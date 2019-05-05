UK statement on North Korea missile tests

Following missile test launches by North Korea on 4 May, we are in touch with our international partners and are monitoring the situation closely.

We have been clear that North Korea needs to engage in meaningful negotiation with the US and take concrete steps towards complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation.

The UK fully supports the US in its efforts to achieve North Korean denuclearisation and until their nuclear and ballistic missile programmes are dismantled, international sanctions must remain in place and be fully enforced.

