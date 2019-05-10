Government response
UK statement on new launch of missiles by North Korea
A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson statement on North Korea’s decision to carry out further short range ballistic missile launches.
A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said:
The UK regrets North Korea’s decision to carry out further short range ballistic missile launches.
As we have made clear, we fully support the US in its efforts to achieve North Korea’s denuclearisation through negotiations.
Until North Korea abandons its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes in accordance with the Resolutions passed by the UN Security Council, sanctions must remain in place and be fully enforced.
