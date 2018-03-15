UK Sport Appoints New Board Member

Sally Bolton OBE

Sally is Strategic Planning and Operations Director at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, having joined the Club as Head of Corporate Affairs in 2016. Prior to this Sally spent two years as Managing Director of the Organising Committee for the London double header of World Athletics Championships in 2017.

Sally assumed this role having led the team that delivered a highly successfully Rugby League World Cup in 2013, a role for which she was recognised with the award of an OBE.

Prior to this Sally was the Rugby Football League’s Director of Projects & Planning and played an integral part in the Rugby Football League team that won the rights to stage the 2013 tournament. Prior to joining the RFL, Sally held a number of other roles in sports administration at club and Governing Body level including a period as Chief Executive of Wigan RLFC and Orrell RUFC. In addition, Sally has worked in the highly regarded sports consulting group at Deloitte and run her own sports consulting business. Sally has been a member of the UK Sport Major Events Panel since 2013.

The role is remunerated at £218 per day. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Sally has declared no such political activity.