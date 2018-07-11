UK space survey 2018: we want your input

We run this survey every 2 years as a regular study of the characteristics and performance of space-related organisations in the UK – covering research, science, engineering, supply and use of space and satellite services. It is the best source of definitive information about the size and shape of the UK space sector. Read the previous survey results from 2016.

We use this evidence to track the growth of the industry, identify emerging trends and any limiting constraints, and to make the best possible case for funding. It helps us to shape UK space policy and support industry in reaching the ambitious target of growing to £40 billion by 2030.

We have again selected London Economics to carry out the study on our behalf. This year’s survey has been significantly streamlined in response to feedback, and should be easier to complete than in previous years in approximately 20 minutes.

If you are only able to provide partial or approximate information, that would still be useful. All information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence, and only aggregate information will be published.

To complete the survey, you will need the following data:

Annual accounts: 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2016/17 (if available)

Turnover / Budget / Funding (net received)

Employee headcount

Sales data

Breakdown of turnover into space-related and non-space activities

Breakdown of space-related turnover by domain, customer region and customer type

HR / Payroll data

Breakdown of employee headcount by location and role

Employee qualifications by type

Finance data

R&D spend in total and by source (internal, external)

Internal costs / budget data for details on spend on subcontractors and other supplier inputs by location (UK and non-UK based) and sector (space and non-space)

If you have any queries about the survey please contact:

Greg Sadlier London Economics 020 3701 7707 gsadlier@londoneconomics.co.uk

Thank you in advance for participating.