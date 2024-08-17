UK Space Command successfully launches first military satellite 

A UK satellite to support military operations successfully launched into space last night.

Named Tyche, the satellite is UK Space Command’s first satellite which can capture daytime images and videos of the Earth’s surface.

The satellite will strengthen the UK’s Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

As the conflict in Ukraine has shown, the use of space is crucial to military operations. Tyche is the first satellite to be launched under the Ministry of Defence’s space-based ISR programme, which will deliver a constellation of satellites and supporting ground systems by 2031.

These satellites will not only support military operations, but also contribute to other government tasks, including natural disaster monitoring, the development of mapping information, environmental monitoring and tracking the impact of climate change around the world.

Designed and built in the UK through a £22 million contract awarded by Defence Equipment & Support to Surrey Satellites Technology Limited (SSTL), Tyche is the first satellite to be fully owned by the Ministry of Defence.

SSTL received the first signals from Tyche – which is comparable in size to a washing machine – a few hours after lift-off, confirming the successful launch.

Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, Maria Eagle said:

“Tyche will provide essential intelligence for military operations as well as supporting wider tasks across government.”

“Tyche also shows the UK’s commitment to support innovation in science and technology, stimulating growth across the sector and supporting highly skilled jobs in the UK.”

UK Space Commander, Major General Paul Tedman said:

“This is a fabulous day for UK space. The successful launch of Tyche has shown that UK Space Command, and its essential partners across defence and industry, can rapidly take a concept through to the delivery of a satellite capability on orbit.”

“Tyche represents the first of a future constellation of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance satellites that we’ll launch over the coming years.”

“I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate everybody involved with Tyche and thank them for their support.”

Paul Russell, DE&S Space Team Leader, said:

“Working closely with UK Space Command, Dstl and industry to understand how to deliver in a new, complex and critical environment has been an exciting journey.

“To see Tyche - the first of a new generation of UK military capabilities - delivered into orbit is an incredibly proud moment and a tribute to everyone’s commitment to this key project.”

Operating in Low Earth Orbit over a five-year lifespan, Tyche will provide timely space-based imagery in support of the UK Armed Forces. The design and build of the 150-kilogramme satellite has supported around 100 high-skilled roles at SSTL since 2022.

Tyche was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, by SpaceX, on their re-usable Falcon 9 rocket, as part of the ‘Transporter 11’ mission.