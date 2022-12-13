UK signs Plan for Defence Cooperation with Saudi Arabia

The Secretary of State for Defence, the Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP, met His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Minister for Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in London today (13 December 2022).

The Defence Ministers reflected on the strength of the historic UK-Saudi defence partnership of over half a century, based on a shared commitment to peace, stability, and the strengthening of mutual and regional security.

The Defence Secretary and His Royal Highness welcomed the signing of a Plan for Defence Cooperation which will enhance bilateral defence and security cooperation to address shared security challenges, including through regular dialogue and consultation, education and training, and capability-building. It reaffirms the UK’s enduring commitment to working with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on promoting regional security and stability.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: