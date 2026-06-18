UK recognises positive development through European Long Range Strike Approach

Communiqué proposal to be endorsed by the Defence Ministers of ELSA Nations:

Two years ago, the Defence Ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Sweden and the United Kingdom decided to launch the European Long-range Strike Approach.

By launching this approach, the Ministers recognized that the ability to conduct conventional long-range strikes had become a critical capability in contemporary warfare that is crucial to have at disposal. Our common ambition was to pave the way for short to long-term cooperation for the European defence industrial and technological base to develop, produce and deliver the appropriate equipment, in appropriate numbers, within an appropriate schedule.

The work undertaken over the past two years led us to identify most relevant capabilities addressed in distinct clusters, covering the whole spectrum of long-range strike, from sensors to effectors of various ranges and launch platforms. Within each cluster, nations gathered to agree on common requirements and to define potential and interoperable solutions and approaches to enable timely capability development.

Several clusters have now reached a level of maturity which will allow them to continue as standalone “ELSA Implementation Groups (EIG)”. Within these groups, further work will take place under the leadership of the respective Lead Nation(s), focusing on development and procurement projects, building upon an established network of national experts exploring continued long range strike collaborations, including with new partners.

These clusters include - with some of them having already been translated to cooperation projects:

Airborne Early Warning capability

Long Range SEAD capability

Air-launched long-range strike capability

Euro Multi Missile Launcher

Ground-launched long range strike system 300-500km

Ground-launched long range strike system 500-2000km

Ground-launched long range strike system 2000km+

Low-cost long-range strike 500km+ capabilities based on one-way-attack effectors

Through its concrete results, ELSA has proven effective by first relying on a small core of nations to accelerate convergence of requirements and achievable solutions, then expanding and enabling cooperation projects to emerge – thus serving as an incubator to strengthen European defence in the crucial domain of long-range strike.

Therefore, the Defence Ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Sweden & the United Kingdom have agreed today to mark the transition of ELSA into standalone ELSA Implementation Groups, underscoring that ELSA represents a meaningful advancement in European cooperation in the field of long-range strike capabilities.

The six nations reaffirm their intention to undertake significant efforts to enhance long-range strike capabilities, as well as their determination to accelerate their acquisition and development to rapidly strengthen Europe’s capabilities.