UK ranks 2nd place in the 7th annual US Global IP Index

The UK provides one of the very best intellectual property (IP) environments in the world. This is according to the latest US Chamber of Commerce Global Intellectual Property Index, published 7 February 2019.

The UK again ranks 2nd in the report, which compares 50 jurisdictions globally. The index considers factors that ensure businesses can obtain, exploit and enforce IP rights.

The UK is praised for its sophisticated IP environment and effective enforcement. This was highlighted by the work of its specialist crime unit and cross-industry and government cooperation.

The report recognises some challenges presented by the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union (EU). However, it does note the supportive advice provided by the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) to business through its publications like IP and BREXIT: The Facts.