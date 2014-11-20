UK overseas intellectual property attaché network

Also referred to as Intellectual Property ( IP ) attachés, the IP liaison officers work with local UK Department for International Trade ( DIT ) and Foreign and Commonwealth Office ( FCO ) leads to provide support for UK businesses seeking advice on local IP matters.

They also:

raise awareness of IP through business outreach. This includes briefing business delegations, joint webinars with DIT and local trade associations

liaise with host governments and stakeholders about local and international IP frameworks / environment

Desmond Tan: South East Asia

Joined IPO : April 2018

Career history: Prior to joining the High Commission, Desmond was a Senior Assistant Director with the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore ( IPOS ). In his five years at IPOS , Desmond was deeply involved in IP projects spanning diverse portfolios such as policy and planning, industry engagement and promotion, and capabilities development. In his other life, Desmond was a project engineer with the Defence Science and Technology Agency ( DSTA ) managing defence technology projects and transfers of aviation technologies. Desmond has a Degree in Mechanical Engineering (Aeronautical) from the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

Contact details: email: desmond.tan@fco.gov.uk; tel: +65 9088 4018; address: British High Commission Singapore, 100 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247919.

Tom Duke: China

Joined IPO : December 2011

Career history: Tom Duke was appointed the first UK IP attaché to China in December 2011. Prior to joining the British Embassy in Beijing, he was Director responsible for the IP Centre at the EU Chamber of Commerce in Seoul, South Korea. He speaks fluent Mandarin, and has been living and working in the region for nine years.

Focus in China: The Chinese IP framework is fast developing, and the UK is a key international partner. Tom, and his policy team in Beijing, provide direct support to UK companies with concerns across the IP spectrum, particularly in supporting enforcement outcomes. He also works closely with a number of Chinese government agencies on IP , to share UK expertise and best practice. This work is bolstered by several IPO visits to China each year.

Contact details: email: Tom.Duke2@fco.gov.uk ; tel: +86-10-5192-4495; address: British Embassy, 11 Guanghua Lu, Beijing 100200.

Angelica Garcia: Brazil

Joined IPO : August 2016

Career history: Lawyer with a LL.M in IP & International Trade from Queen Mary University, London. She was formerly Director of Marketing & Business Development for ACE Aceleratech start-up accelerator in Brazil and Latin America and worked on Deloitte’s German-Brazilian Desk. Most recently she worked for the Department for International Trade (formerly UKTI) of the British Government.

Focus in Brazil: Assisting UK companies that have IP issues in Brazil and working closely with Government to ensure that there is a strong IP framework. This includes outreach with both officials and business, highlighting the benefits of a strong IP system. Specific areas of interest include addressing backlogs in patents and trade marks, Geographical Indications (GIs), pharmaceuticals and IP enforcement.

Contact details: email: angelica.garcia@fco.gov.uk; tel: +55 11 3094 2729; address: British Consulate General, Rua Ferreira de Araújo, 741, São Paulo, Brazil - 05428-002.

Shilpi Mehta Nanda: India

Joined IPO : October 2017

Career history: Shilpi joined the IP attaché network in October 2017 and is based in the British High Commission in New Delhi. She is a qualified IP lawyer with an LL.M in Intellectual Property from the University of New Hampshire.

Focus in India: Having practiced law in India since 2008 and worked with leading law firms, Shilpi has developed a solid grasp of both Indian IP issues. She will assist UK businesses with their IP and provide practical support and work with the Indian government on the local and international IP landscape, as well as building strategic partnerships between UK and India.

Contact details: email: Shilpi.Nanda@fco.gov.uk; tel: +91 11 2419 2166; address: British High Commission, Shantipath, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, 110021.

