UK-Oman joint statement on Omani State Visit

UK–Oman Joint Statement

During the State Visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman, to the United Kingdom as the guest of His Majesty The King on 20-22 October 2026, the United Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman reaffirmed the enduring friendship between their two countries, reflected in the close relationship between His Majesty The King and His Majesty the Sultan, and agreed to build an ambitious, forward-looking partnership for the future.

At 10 Downing Street on 21 October, the Prime Minister Andy Burnham and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik welcomed the depth, warmth and longevity of the relationship between the United Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman and agreed a set of priorities to shape cooperation in the years ahead. These priorities include modernising security, defence and national resilience cooperation; expanding trade and investment in green and advanced industries; working together on regional stability and global challenges; and strengthening ties between people and institutions.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and His Highness Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said welcomed their roles in supporting the next generation of the relationship, including through joint patronage of the British Omani Society.

The UK Defence Secretary and the Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs also reaffirmed their commitment to the enduring UK–Oman defence partnership and its continued modernisation.

The UK Foreign Secretary and Foreign Minister of Oman continued their detailed discussions on bilateral affairs, covering matters of regional and global importance.

The UK Minister for Trade also held discussions with the Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion to discuss all steps needed to ensure the highly anticipated signing of the UK-Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement.

The Omani Minister of Education also met with the CEO of the British Council to explore innovative approaches to integrating emerging technologies into education.

The UK-Oman partnership is rooted in historical friendship, sustained through resilience, and renewed through innovation. It is underpinned by the Comprehensive Agreement of Enduring Friendship and Bilateral Cooperation (2019) and the Joint Defence Agreement (2019), and delivered through the UK-Oman Ministerial Dialogue, Joint Defence Talks, and Strategic Advisory Group, among other bilateral fora.

The United Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman commit to strengthen and deepen our relationship, monitor progress against agreed priorities, and ensure that cooperation remains focused on mutual benefit, Oman’s Vision 2040, the UK’s growth agenda, and the shared goal of building a more secure, prosperous and resilient world.

A Modern Security, Defence and Resilience Partnership

The United Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman reaffirmed the central importance of their trusted defence partnership and their intent to deepen defence industrial cooperation, strengthen military-military cooperation, and increase focus on defence expertise, testing, innovation and future capability. The Saif Sareea exercise series remains a flagship expression of this relationship. Both countries welcomed preparations for Saif Sareea IV and agreed to explore the next phase of long-term exercise cooperation, including future capability development, testing and experimentation, and maritime security information exchange.

The United Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman also agreed to deepen collaboration across security and national resilience and work more closely in several areas, including cyber security, to tackle shared international security challenges.

An Expanded Economic Partnership centred on Growth, Investment and Future Industries

The UK-Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement will provide further opportunities to deepen trade and investment between the United Kingdom and Oman once signed and implemented. The UK-Oman Strategic Advisory Group will continue as the flagship dialogue for investment and growth, supporting knowledge exchange, structured innovation and delivery of shared economic objectives.

The Sovereign Partnership for Cooperation and Promotion of Investment will provide a focal point for long-term economic cooperation, strengthen links between the UK’s Office for Investment and the Oman Investment Authority and advance cooperation on green growth, advanced technologies, critical minerals, space, innovation, scale-up finance, industrial clusters and regional connectivity. It will prioritise sectors within the UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy and Oman’s future-industries ecosystem, using Omani industrial zones and innovation clusters as platforms for UK expertise, while supporting Oman’s economic diversification and its role as a gateway for regional growth.

Recognising green growth as a shared national priority, the United Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman will advance cooperation on green industries and decarbonisation. UK Export Finance and the Oman Net Zero Centre also announced strengthened cooperation to support the sustainable, secure and responsible development of green and decarbonisation projects. The UK welcomed the proposed Oman Green Growth Roadshow delegation in 2027 to take these partnerships forward. Alongside this, UK Export Finance has increased its country limit for Oman by £1.6 billion, providing up to £7 billion of capacity to support UK exports to Oman. This will create greater capacity to support priority projects, deepen commercial ties and connect Omani opportunities with UK goods, services and expertise. Net Zero Industry Wales and the Oman Net Zero Centre will also launch a partnership to share knowledge and build links amongst industrial clusters, renewable energy sectors, academia and public bodies.

The United Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman agreed to deepen cooperation in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, data centres, critical minerals and space, through targeted roundtables, delegations and technical exchanges. They welcomed an agreement between the UK Space Agency and the Oman National Space Programme to share best practice, explore future cooperation on space launch, and promote commercial partnerships. They also welcomed the UK-Oman Innovation Initiative, regional innovation links, Growth Hub and Growth Fund mechanisms to help UK and Omani businesses grow, scale and access each other’s markets.

Joint Action and Leadership on Regional Stability, Climate and Global Challenges

The United Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace, stability and dialogue in the Middle East and beyond, and agreed to strengthen cooperation on conflict prevention, peaceful resolution, humanitarian response and multilateral engagement. They reaffirmed their commitment to a two-state solution as the only viable basis for a just and lasting peace between Israel and Palestine. They also underscored the importance of adherence to international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, reaffirming in this context Oman’s sovereignty over Omani waters in the Strait of Hormuz and the importance of maintaining maritime security, freedom of navigation and the safe passage of international shipping in accordance with international law. To support this cooperation, they will develop joint work between His Majesty’s Diplomatic Service College and the Oman Diplomatic Academy.

The United Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman reaffirmed their shared commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050 and to demonstrating international leadership on climate, nature and environmental protection. Both countries recognised the importance of clean energy and resilient supply chains in supporting sustainable growth.

Connecting Our People, Institutions and Future Generations

The friendship between the United Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman has been built over generations by the sailors, soldiers, scientists, students, diplomats and communities who have connected our two countries, creating a deep generational trust between our peoples. The United Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman welcomed a package of announcements to build on this legacy and deepen links between their people and institutions for future generations, this includes closer cooperation on heritage, air connectivity and tourism, sport and the creative industries, and strengthen next generation and community links through the British Omani Society.

In education and skills, both sides welcomed the reopening of the Chevening Scholarship for the first time since 2021 as well as a British Council pilot on artificial intelligence assisted education in Omani schools, the new Oman Net Zero Centre-Cardiff University scholarships, and stronger links on skills and professional qualifications.