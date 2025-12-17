UK meets with international coalition to keep space safe

The Combined Space Operations Initiative (CSpO), a ten-nation space coalition spanning four continents, met in Toulouse, France, to discuss the security of space.

Representatives from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States, gathered in France to address space threats, conduct a tabletop exercise, and progress efforts to strengthen resilience and interoperability among likeminded partners and allies.

In an increasingly contested and volatile space environment, CSpO aims to enhance coordination of defence space operations, tackle emerging challenges in space, and advocate for the responsible and lawful use of space.

Major General Paul Tedman, Commander UK Space Command, said:

CSpO provides a unique forum for likeminded space leaders to discuss threats and risks to the domain and agree a collective response. Therefore, I was delighted to see the Principals commit to improve cooperation, coordination and information sharing in order to enhance deterrence and improve interoperability between the ten nations.

Space services underpin critical aspects of modern life, from global communications and financial systems to military operations and information security. However, the growing risks, including the potential deployment of nuclear weapons in space, pose significant challenges to global security.

Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth, Chief of the Air Staff, said:

The Strategic Defence Review recognised that space is critical to the UK’s security and prosperity, and that space threats are proliferating. As we continue to see our competitors demonstrate the capability and intent to hold the UK’s interests at risk, it is increasingly important that we strengthen our ability to deter hostile behaviour and, if necessary, protect our interests in space.

Gary Martin, Director Operational Policy, said:

Greater resilience and interoperability with partners and allies are key to deterring hostile behaviour and protecting our interests – no nation can do it alone. CSpO exemplifies the truly global collaboration needed to build understanding, pursue shared objectives, and improve our ability to work together.

The UK remains committed to ensuring space is safe, secure, and sustainable, working with partners and allies to mitigate space threats. The Ministry of Defence is also working alongside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to prevent an arms race in outer space, contributing to global peace and security.