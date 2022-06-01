UK keynote address to Canadian Defence Exhibition

UK’s Jeremy Quin first foreign Defence Minister to speak at Canada’s Defence Exhibition

Focus on UK-Canadian science and technology collaboration

HMS Protector to join Canada’s Arctic deployment for High North security exercise

Further support to Ukraine, the security of the High North, and science and technology collaboration were the focus of discussions as UK Defence Minister Jeremy Quin delivered a keynote speech to Canada’s annual defence exhibition, CANSEC.

Part of a three-day engagement in Ottawa, the UK’s Defence Procurement Minister was the first foreign Defence Minister to be invited to speak at the event where he engaged with key Defence organisations present, including Airbus, Babcock, BAE Systems, Leonardo, Marshalls, QinetiQ and Rolls Royce, and hosting a wider industry roundtable.

The keynote speech followed meetings with his Canadian counterparts, Minister for Innovation, Science & Economic Development, Francois Philippe Champagne, Minister for Public Services and Procurement Canada, Filomena Tassi, and Minister for National Defence, Anita Anand.

As part of the UK’s commitment to the region, British vessel HMS Protector will shortly visit ports on the St Lawrence River before being the first ever Royal Navy ship to join Operation NANOOK, Canada’s annual High North deployment. The focus will be on improving the response to security issues in such a challenging environment, as well as further collaborative work around science, technology and climate change.

UK Defence Procurement Minister, Jeremy Quin said:

Whether in the North Atlantic, the Indo-Pacific or the High North we need to work together to defend our values. Canada and the United Kingdom enjoy a steadfast bond, and it is through such alliances that we can protect ourselves against those who wish to undermine the international rules-based order. It has been a privilege to meet my Canadian counterparts and speak to industry partners. I am left in little doubt that as two key NATO allies, we have the shared capability, the shared industry and the shared talent to address current and future threats.

Through bilateral meetings, Minister Quin praised Canada for their provision of two C130 transport planes to support aid to Ukraine from European partners, as well as supplying Howitzers and thousands of rounds of ammunition. He welcomed Canada’s recent commitment to provide $500 million to further bolster Ukrainian’s defensive and humanitarian efforts.

Being the only two countries that are simultaneously members of the UN, Commonwealth, NATO, FIVE EYES, G7 and G20, the UK and Canada boast a strong Defence relationship. This was exemplified by Canada’s HMCS Winnipeg’s involvement in joint exercises in the Pacific with the UK’s Carrier Strike Group’s deployment last year.