UK IPO’s Tim Moss named as top 50 IP influencer
Managing IP Magazine has listed the IPO's CEO Tim Moss as one of the top 50 most influential people in IP in the world.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO), Tim Moss, has received worldwide recognition for his contribution to intellectual property (IP). He is named in a list of the 50 most influential people in IP, which highlights individuals who are shaping IP law, policy and business throughout the world. The list has been produced by IP trade magazine, Managing Intellectual Property (MIP).
Tim Moss and the IPO have been helping guide the UK government’s IP strategy to ensure a smooth transition for IP rights holders after departure from the European Union.
Tim said:
IP matters, so it is an honour to have been included in MIP’s Top 50 list, and it’s great to see the work of the IPO team being recognised in this way.
Brexit has been one of our main challenges, as you might expect. We have also seen a considerable increase in demand for IP services – trade marks by 20% and designs by 70%, year on year. Our teams have done some fantastic work to meet those demands while maintaining a high-quality level of service.
Our commitment has been to deliver excellent IP services for our customers. We want to create a world-leading IP environment and support our staff by making the IPO a brilliant place to work.