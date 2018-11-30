UK IPO’s Tim Moss named as top 50 IP influencer

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the UK Intellectual Property Office ( IPO ), Tim Moss, has received worldwide recognition for his contribution to intellectual property ( IP ). He is named in a list of the 50 most influential people in IP , which highlights individuals who are shaping IP law, policy and business throughout the world. The list has been produced by IP trade magazine, Managing Intellectual Property ( MIP ).

Tim Moss and the IPO have been helping guide the UK government’s IP strategy to ensure a smooth transition for IP rights holders after departure from the European Union.

Tim said: