UK industry support to Ukraine supercharged with new business centre

A new centre for industry will help UK firms support Ukraine’s Armed Forces against Putin’s illegal invasion.

Based in Kyiv, the centre will supercharge UK support as nations mark the first anniversary of UK-Ukraine 100-Year Partnership.

Builds on successful existing UK-Ukraine industry partnerships including the Octopus interceptor drone.

A new business centre will open in Kyiv this year to ensure Britain’s cutting-edge defence industry and innovators can step up their work to equip Ukraine’s Armed Forces in their fight against Putin’s illegal invasion.

Backed by three years of UK Government funding, the facility will help deliver good jobs across the UK by opening up new markets for UK defence companies, especially small and medium sized businesses. On its first anniversary, it is a clear demonstration of the 100 Year Partnership in action - establishing stronger and closer defence cooperation and industrial bases.

The realities of Russia’s brutal invasion mean that travel restrictions, security, insurance requirements and suitable premises make it complicated for smaller UK companies to operate in Ukraine. The new centre will help address some of these challenges to ensure British companies of all sizes can provide Ukraine with the vital equipment they need in their fight.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

An Armed Forces is only as strong as the industry that stands behind them, and our brilliant British industry and innovators are already playing a vital role in sustaining Ukraine’s courageous fight against Putin’s illegal invasion. This new centre will supercharge that and ensure that British companies, no matter how small, can support Ukraine in the fight today and to secure the peace we hope to see tomorrow. This facility will deliver good jobs at home and bring Ukrainian and UK defence industries closer than ever while embedding the lessons from the battlefield.

UK and Ukrainian industry and governments are already working in close partnership. The rapid production of British-built Octopus interceptor drones will begin this month, boosting Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russian drone attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure.

Designed to take out Russian Shaheeds and other weapons at a fraction of the cost, the UK will produce thousands of Octopus drones per month, building on the UK’s £600 million investment in Ukraine’s air defence this year, part of the Ministry of Defence’s £4.5 billion military support package.

Led by the UK Ministry of Defence’s National Armaments Director (NAD) Group, the centre is being launched on the first anniversary of the UK-Ukraine 100 Year Partnership and follows the UK’s Defence Industrial Strategy published last year. The landmark industrial strategy will drive defence as an engine for growth across the nation.

The centre demonstrates the UK delivering on the Strategic Defence Review’s ambition for UK innovation driven by lessons from Ukraine, including harnessing drones, data, and digital warfare to make our Armed Forces stronger and safer.

UK National Armaments Director Rupert Pearce said:

Economic strength and national security are inseparable. This centre will enable British companies, to partner with Ukraine and deliver the defence solutions they need now. This is the 100 Year Partnership in action - strengthening our industrial ties and proving why the UK remains Ukraine’s closest and most reliable ally.

Expected to open later this year in secure facilities in Kyiv, the centre will provide an export and matching service to give potential companies clear information on Ukraine’s requirements so British innovators and industry can support the Armed Forces urgent warfighting needs.

With innovation cycles on the battlefield measured in days and weeks, companies will also be provided with the latest data to ensure lessons are learned and embedded to keep Ukraine ahead of the enemy.

The announcement follows a number of trade missions led by the UK Government to Ukraine to drive industrial collaboration and support Ukraine’s fight against Putin’s illegal invasion.

The Ministry of Defence is working with industry and industry bodies to establish the hub and ensure it meets the needs of the businesses who will use it. Further details will be provided in the coming weeks.