UK Hydrographic Office shortlisted for STEM Inspiration Award

Recognised for its outstanding commitment to encouraging young people into science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers, the UKHO is nominated alongside companies including Just Eat, Airbus, Nissan, Amey and Legrand Electrical Ltd.

The winner will be announced on November 1 during a ceremony at the House of Lords, which will be attended by guests across industry, education and government.

Tamsin Hodge, the UKHO’s STEM Ambassador Group coordinator, commented:

We are incredibly proud of this amazing achievement, which is a reflection of a truly fantastic team effort, the dedication of our STEM Ambassador volunteers, support from all areas of UKHO and the collaborative partnerships we have developed with Code Club South West, Somerset County Council, Taunton Library, Glassbox, Skirting Science, Big Bang Fair, Soroptimist International, STEM Learning UK and the Digital Taunton, Tech Exeter and Women’s Tech Hub communities. We’ve now established the UKHO STEM Ambassador programme into the way we do things here and are leading the way in bringing STEM to life in our local community, across the South West and now on the national stage too.

Over the past year, the UKHO’s STEM Ambassadors have worked with over 1,500 people aged 5-19 by partnering with 20 schools in the local area. This outreach work has included supporting weekly code clubs, attending science fairs and coordinating a local event in celebration of World Hydrography Day, attended by 400 members of the public.

The organisation has plans in place to work with a further 13,500 young people and 41,000 members of the public within their STEM Programme.

Amy Northern, Data Engineering Team Manager and STEM Ambassador at the UKHO, explains how we’ve helped young people into STEM careers over the past 18 months: UKHO shortlisted for STEM Inspiration Award