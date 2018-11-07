UK Hydrographic Office receives Highly Commended STEM Inspiration Award

In recognition of their outstanding commitment to encouraging young people into science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers, the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) has been awarded Highly Commended at the STEM Inspiration Awards.

Held at the House of Lords on 1 November, and attended by guests across industry, education and government, the STEM Inspiration Awards, organised by STEM Learning, celebrated the work of individuals and organisations in inspiring young people into STEM careers. Finalists in the large employer category included Nissan, Just Eat, Legrand Electrical Ltd and Amey.

Speaking at the event, Professor Sir Mark Walport, Chief Executive of UK Research and Innovation commented:

The UK Hydrographic Office have developed bespoke resources that bring their work to life, they are using these to engage thousands of young people and their parents, as well as supporting teachers. The judges were inspired by their longstanding and substantial commitments to STEM inspiration.

Amy Northern, STEM Ambassador and Data Engineering Team Manager at the UKHO commented:

We are delighted that we’ve been awarded Highly Commended at the STEM Inspiration Awards, which is down to the dedication of our STEM Ambassadors and the support of the wider business. We’re really looking forward to continuing our STEM journey and working with more people in the local community.

The UKHO has 28 STEM Ambassadors who take part in outreach work across the local community, working with more than 2,000 people aged 5-19 over the last 18 months. This has included local activities in partnership with Digital Taunton, Code Club in the South West, Sorpotimist International and the Raspberry Pi Foundation, including free weekly code clubs.

The organisation is committed to encouraging more young people into STEM careers, with plans to work with a further 13,500 young people and 41,000 members of the public within their STEM Programme.