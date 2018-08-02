UK Hydrographic Office 2017-2018 Annual Report released

The UK Hydrographic Office has released its Annual Report and Accounts for 2017 to 2018.

In addition to its performance report, accountability report and financial statements, the document contains information about the organisation’s transformation to become a marine geospatial information agency and a number of case studies that showcase its work.

You can download and view the document using the links below:

The UKHO is an executive agency and operates as a trading fund within the Ministry of Defence. This paper was laid before Parliament in response to a legislative requirement or as a Return to an Address and was ordered to be printed by the House of Commons.