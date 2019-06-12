UK holds more foreign investment than Germany and France combined

Figures released today (Wednesday 12 June) by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) show despite the increasingly uncertain global economic environment, the UK has retained its position as the top destination in Europe for foreign direct investment (FDI). Inward investment stock into the UK by the end of 2018 was worth $1.89 trillion (£1.48 trillion), more than Germany ($939 billion) and France ($825 billion) combined.

Inward FDI stock refers to the accumulated capital value of foreign companies operating in the UK. Between 2010 and 2018, the value of inwards stock in the UK has increased by 77%, demonstrating foreign companies operating here operate in a supportive and innovative business environment which encourages wealth creation and the increase and safeguarding of jobs in the UK.

The increase in the value of UK stock since 2010 ($822 billion) was worth nearly as much as the total value of French inwards stock by the end of 2018. In fact, over the past year the value of inward stock into the UK increased by 21%, compared to just 1% in Germany and a 6% fall in France.

There are further signs overseas confidence in the British economy remains strong; there has been a 20% increase after the 2016 referendum in the number of announced cross-border greenfield (new investment) projects into the UK. On average there were 1,192 announced projects per year over the period 2012-2016, compared to 1,428 projects over 2017-2018.

Overall between 2014 and 2018 there were 6,714 greenfield projects into the UK, more than anywhere else in Europe, and more than France (3,283) and Spain (2,765) combined.

International Trade Secretary, Dr Liam Fox, said: