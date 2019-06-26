Official Statistics

Department for International Trade inward investment results 2018 to 2019

Department for International Trade (DIT) statistics showing the number of foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in the UK for the financial year 2018 to 2019.

Published 26 June 2019
From:
Department for International Trade

Documents

Department for International Trade inward investment results 2018 to 2019

PDF, 4.09MB, 16 pages

Department for International Trade inward investment results tables 2018 to 2019

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 115KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email digital@trade.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

DIT inward investment results: Summary of FDI projects and jobs (tables 1.1 and 1.2)

View online Download CSV 1.83KB

DIT inward investment results: Market breakdown of FDI projects (tables 2.1 and 2.2)

View online Download CSV 5.22KB

DIT inward investment results: Sector breakdown of FDI projects (tables 3.1 and 3.2)

View online Download CSV 5.78KB

DIT inward investment results: Regional breakdown of FDI projects (tables 4.1 and 4.2)

View online Download CSV 4.01KB

DIT inward investment results: Regional breakdown of FDI projects with multiple UK sites redistributed (tables 4.3 and 4.4)

View online Download CSV 4.17KB

DIT inward investment results: Regional breakdown of FDI projects with 5 year EU split (table 4.5)

View online Download CSV 1.8KB

DIT inward investment results: Key country groupings of FDI projects (tables 5.1 and 5.2)

View online Download CSV 1022Bytes

DIT inward investment results: Time series of FDI projects (tables 6.1 and 6.2)

View online Download CSV 548Bytes

DIT inward investment results: Global Entrepreneur Programme FDI projects (table 7.1)

View online Download CSV 143Bytes

DIT inward investment results: Capital Investment values (table 7.2)

View online Download CSV 226Bytes

Department for International Trade inward investment results technical annex 2018 to 2019

PDF, 230KB, 12 pages

Pre-release access to Department for International Trade inward investment results 2018 to 2019

HTML

Details

The 2018 to 2019 DIT inward investment results report contains information on:

  • number of foreign direct investments (FDI) projects into the UK
  • number of DIT supported projects
  • number of new jobs created in the UK
  • number of safeguarded jobs in the UK
  • types of FDI in the UK
  • Global Entrepreneur Programme
  • Capital Investment

It includes FDI statistics for:

  • the English regions and devolved administrations
  • the top source markets
  • 16 UK sectors
Published 26 June 2019

Related content