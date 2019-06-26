Official Statistics
Department for International Trade inward investment results 2018 to 2019
Department for International Trade (DIT) statistics showing the number of foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in the UK for the financial year 2018 to 2019.
The 2018 to 2019 DIT inward investment results report contains information on:
- number of foreign direct investments (FDI) projects into the UK
- number of DIT supported projects
- number of new jobs created in the UK
- number of safeguarded jobs in the UK
- types of FDI in the UK
- Global Entrepreneur Programme
- Capital Investment
It includes FDI statistics for:
- the English regions and devolved administrations
- the top source markets
- 16 UK sectors
Published 26 June 2019