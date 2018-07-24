UK Government salutes Wales’ pioneering females in agriculture at Royal Welsh Show

Leading women from the food and farming sectors from around the country will join Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns at an event to celebrate Welsh women’s contributions to British farming at the Royal Welsh Show today (24 July).

Among those joining the Welsh Secretary will be former Welsh Woman Farmer of the Year Abi Reader, founder of Halen Mon (Anglesey Sea Salt) Alison Lea-Wilson and Dr Nerys Llewelyn Jones, Managing Partner of Agri Advisor, each joining and driving forward the discussion on promoting and increasing the number of women looking to the industry for a rewarding career.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

Farming, like any industry, needs to attract new talent and ideas and harness the skills of both young women and men. Our event today provides us with an excellent opportunity to celebrate the contribution women are making to farming - from agricultural engineering to food production and advising retailers and supermarkets. With agricultural often perceived as a male-dominated industry, it’s important we recognise the leading role women are playing. Now I want to see the industry build on this and more women taking on jobs in farming.

The event will provide a platform for discussion on a wide range of issues relating to women in farming, including the barriers women continue to face when starting and building a career in the industry, and how to encourage more female students and women to consider farming as a serious career choice.

Dairy farmer Abi Reader from Wenvoe in the Vale of Glamorgan will attend the event. Ms Reader was crowned Wales Woman Farmer of the Year at the Royal Welsh Show in 2016 - an award that seeks to champion the contribution that women make to the agricultural industry and to raise the profile of women in farming.

Ms Reader said:

Raising the profile of women in farming is important to help girls of school age and above see the fantastic opportunities to be had from working in the farming sector and inspire them to become a part of it. Too often farming is overlooked as a career choice by girls but anyone can play a role in food production and countryside management as long as you have the dedication and passion to do it.

