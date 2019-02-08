UK Government delivers further devolution to Scotland

The UK Government today handed over the last of the powers which the Scotland Act 2016 transfers to the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell welcomed the significant landmark which means Holyrood can now legislate in every area where the Scotland Act 2016 has given it power to do so – reinforcing its standing as one of the most powerful devolved parliaments in the world.

The Act, delivered the reccomendation of the cross-party Smith Commission , which was established following the 2014 Scottish independence referendum. Significant powers already devolved to the Scottish Parliament include £12 billion worth of income tax and £2.9 billion worth of welfare.

The Scottish Secretary said:

In the 2014 independence referendum Scotland voted decisively to remain in the UK and the UK Government has respected that decision by honouring our commitment to deliver further powers for the Scottish Parliament on the reccomendations of the Smith Commission.

As a passionate supporter of devolution I was proud to lead the Scotland Act 2016 through the UK Parliament to Royal Assent. It is a truly significant milestone that all sections of the Act are now in force, reinforcing Holyrood’s position as one of the most powerful devolved parliaments in the world.

More than 20 years on from the first Scotland Act gaining Royal Assent in 1998, devolution is working well. So I urge the Scottish Government to take the threat of another, divisive, independence referendum off the table and work with us in exercising their extensive powers for the good of Scotland.

Section 27 of the Scotland Act 2016 devolves legislative competence to the Scottish Parliament for Welfare Foods schemes. The UK and Scottish Governments are working together to agree on a timescale for the transfer of powers relating to these schemes.