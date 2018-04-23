News story
UK Flags to be flown at full mast for birth of Royal Baby
Flags to fly at full mast on UK Government Buildings following the announcement of the birth of TRH Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child.
Flags on UK Government Buildings will fly at full mast on Tuesday 24th April 2018 from 0800 - 2000hrs in celebration of the birth of TRH Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child.
Other organisations and local authorities may choose to follow suit. Devolved administrations are responsible for issuing instructions for the flying of the Union Flag on buildings in their estate and others as necessary.
Published 23 April 2018