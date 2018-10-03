UK festival of creativity and innovation to be held in 2022

A major nationwide festival showcasing the UK’s unique strengths in creativity and innovation will be held in 2022.

Backed by £120 million government investment, the Festival of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will be a moment of national celebration and help attract new inward business and investment.

It will deliver an exciting programme of events on arts, culture, design and tech across the country.

Taking place in the year of Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the festival will amplify key anniversary celebrations of some of our most beloved institutions. In 2022, The BBC will mark its 100th birthday, the Edinburgh International and Fringe Festivals will celebrate their 75th anniversary and Birmingham will welcome 54 Heads of State to the Commonwealth Games.