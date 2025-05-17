UK-EU Summit

This week, the Prime Minister will strike yet another deal that will deliver in the national interest of this country. It will be good for growth, good for jobs, good for bills, and good for our borders.

In the last two weeks alone, the government has delivered trade deals with India and the United States. Jobs saved, faster growth, wages rising.

These deals are a huge vote of confidence in the United Kingdom. They show that, even though times have been tough, the decisions the government have taken to stabilise the economy and lead the way internationally have made this a country people want to do business with again.

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will set out how a strengthened, forward-looking partnership with the European Union will deliver for working people and lead to more money in pockets as part of our Plan for Change – and sticking to the red lines set out in our manifesto.

Because the British public deserve better than the deal reached under the previous government, which isn’t working for anyone.

It will be better for UK producers - who face red tape and checks just to export to our nearest and biggest trading partner. Or sometimes can’t export at all.

It will be better for British supermarkets, who have to pass these costs onto consumers and reduce the availability of products on shelves.

And it will be better for British families who face higher bills, queues on holiday and whose safety and security is harmed by a lack of cooperation between neighbouring countries facing the same global challenges.

First India, then the US, now the European Union. This is what outward-looking, independent sovereign nations do – we look at the problems facing our country and we work hard, alongside our allies, to find solutions that deliver for our people.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“In this time of great uncertainty and volatility, the UK will not respond by turning inwards, but by proudly taking our place on the world stage - strengthening our alliances and closing deals in the interests of British people.

“First India, then the United States – in the last two weeks alone that’s jobs saved, faster growth and wages rising. More money in the pockets of British working people, achieved through striking deals not striking poses.

“Tomorrow, we take another step forwards, with yet more benefits for the United Kingdom as the result of a strengthened partnership with the European Union. It will be good for our jobs, good for our bills and good for our borders.

“That’s what the British people voted for last year, and it’s what my government will deliver.”