UK energy statistics: statistical press release - March 2018

Energy Trends and Energy Prices publications are published today 29 March 2018 by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. The publications cover new data for the fourth quarter of 2017 and thus provisional annual data for 2017. This press release focuses mainly on the 2017 annual data.

Energy Trends covers statistics on energy production and consumption, in total and by fuel, and provides an analysis of the year on year changes. Energy Prices covers prices to domestic and industrial consumers, prices of oil products and comparisons of international fuel prices.