UK deepens Indo-Pacific defence ties as Baroness Goldie visits Malaysia and Vietnam

The UK celebrated historic defence relationships in the Indo-Pacific as Defence Minister Baroness Goldie visited Malaysia and Vietnam this week.

Reinforcing the UK’s commitment to the region, Baroness Goldie discussed the UK’s recent Integrated Review Refresh and how the AUKUS agreement will support regional stability.

First visiting Kuala Lumpur and Penang, the Minister met with Malaysian Defence Minister Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan on Tuesday, discussing the deepening of bilateral cooperation and Defence ties through Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA).

Celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations with Vietnam, Baroness Goldie met with Vice Minister Chien of the Ministry of National Defence and attended the UK and Vietnam’s Fourth Defence Policy Dialogue - an annual bilateral meeting between the two nations, agreeing the future framework for joint defence cooperation.

UK Defence Minister, Baroness Goldie, said:

It was a huge pleasure to visit both Malaysia and Vietnam this week, hearing their strategic objectives and challenges, and discussing ways we can continue our long-standing defence cooperation.

The Indo-Pacific region is critical to our economy and security, and our commitment to upholding an open and stable order is at the heart of all we do.

Reinforcing the UK’s commitment to the region, Baroness Goldie undertook several engagements during her visit, including:

Meeting UK personnel at the FPDA’s military headquarters at RMAF Butterworth in Penang.

Visiting Sapura Group, in support of their UK partner TriCIS to discuss cyber communications and security.

Visiting the Vietnam Department for Peacekeeping Operations to discuss further UK support.

Meeting representatives from Five Eyes partners to discuss the alliance and further opportunities for cooperation.

Meeting with Vietnamese government delegates to discuss the UK’s recently launched Women Peace and Security Strategy and how the UK and Vietnam can work together to protect women in conflict and promote peace.

In both countries, Baroness Goldie also paid her respects to those who have given their lives in conflicts, laying a wreath at the Commonwealth War Grave Commission (CWGC) Cemetery in Taiping and another at the Bac Son Martyr Memorial Monument in Hanoi.

The Minister’s visit reconfirms the UK’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific, a region critical to the UK’s economy, security, and our commitment to an open and stable international order.