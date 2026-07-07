UK assumes crucial NATO command as European allies step up leadership within the alliance

Lt Gen Nick Perry DSO MBE will take up the post of Commander Joint Force Command Norfolk in September 2026, the first British officer to be appointed to the role.

Based in the United States, JFC Norfolk commands NATO operations for the Atlantic, UK, High North and northern Europe.

Comes as European allies step up to take on more leadership roles across the Alliance.

Lieutenant General Nick Perry DSO MBE will assume command on promotion to General of NATO’s Joint Force Command (JFC) Norfolk in September 2026, the first time a British officer has ever held the role.

The move strengthens British leadership in NATO as European allies step up to take on more leadership roles across the Alliance.

JFC Norfolk is one of NATO’s most crucial commands, serving as the operational headquarters of the Alliance in North America, and responsible for Arctic and High North security, as well as protecting strategic sea lines of communication across the Atlantic.

Lt Gen Perry’s appointment is part of a new distribution of leadership roles in NATO’s Command Structure where European officers will lead all three Joint Force Commands in Brunssum, Naples and Norfolk, while US officers will lead the three component commands of air, land and maritime.

Lt Gen Perry has led a distinguished career spanning more than 30 years’ service. He took up the position of UK Chief of Joint Operations (CJO) in November 2024, having prior served as Assistant Chief of the General Staff for the British Army.

JFC Norfolk was established in 2019 and is located at the world’s largest naval base in Norfolk, Virginia. The Command reports directly to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus G. Grynkewich.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

Lieutenant General Nick Perry represents the very best of the British military and I am in no doubt that he will be a superb Commander of JFC Norfolk. As Europe steps up to build a more European NATO, I am proud that British excellence and expertise will be at the heart of its command structure, keeping the UK and the NATO Alliance safe in the years ahead.

Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis MBE MP said:

I warmly congratulate Lieutenant General Nick Perry on his deserved promotion and appointment as Commander JFC Norfolk. Throughout his very distinguished career, Nick has made an outstanding contribution to defence. His appointment to one of NATO’s most important commands reflects his leadership skills and exceptional commitment to public service. His command will strengthen NATO’s defence and deterrence at this dangerous time, demonstrating the UK’s leading contribution to building a stronger, more capable Alliance.

Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus G. Grynkewich said:

A British officer taking command of Joint Force Command Norfolk from an American, is just one of the many examples of European Allies taking on a greater leadership role within NATO. This creates more equity within our Alliance and is another step towards the fulfilment of ‘NATO 3.0,’ which is becoming increasingly existent everyday thanks to the continued investments by Europe and Canada towards our collective security. I could not think of a better officer to replace Doug [U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Doug Perry, the current Joint Force Command Norfolk commander] and lead Joint Force Command Norfolk at this time. As CJO, Nick has planned and controlled all the UK’s overseas military operations. He has created a powerful network of relationships across the globe with NATO Allied Command Operations’ joint force commanders, which will soon all be led by Europeans, U.S. combatant commanders, peer international CJOs, and more. This experience and these linkages will serve him well in his new role, especially as I look to him and the Alliance’s newest joint force command to do more to secure the Arctic and the strategic approaches between North America and Europe.

Lieutenant General Nick Perry DSO MBE said: