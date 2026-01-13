UK and Poland agree enhanced missile defence and helicopter training cooperation

UK and Poland to enhance joint training to improve both countries’ ability to shoot down air and missile threats.

Polish helicopter pilots and instructors to begin training in the UK this summer as part of deepening cooperation.

Agreement comes as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomes Polish President Karol Nawrocki to Downing Street.

The UK and Poland’s ability to shoot down air and missile threats will be strengthened by deepened cooperation between the two countries.

The allies have agreed to explore the development and procurement of new capabilities to counter a range of air threats, as well as how to encourage the establishment of new manufacturing capacity in Europe.

Under the agreement, the British and Polish militaries will train together in virtual environments to improve air defence coordination without the cost and danger of live exercises.

The enhanced training will boost Euro-Atlantic security and will be delivered as part of the UK-led NATO initiative known as Delivering Integrated Air and Missile Operational Networked Defences (DIAMOND).

The UK and Poland also agreed at today’s meeting in Downing Street between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish President Karol Nawrocki to enhance their helicopter training cooperation.

From this summer, the first of eight Polish military helicopter pilots will begin training in the UK under the NATO Flight Training Europe (NFTE) programme. They will be joined by two experienced Polish helicopter instructors who will be permanently stationed in RAF Shawbury for a full rotational tour.

The pilots will undertake world-class helicopter training at RAF Shawbury, including advanced training to prepare them for their future roles flying attack helicopters.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

The UK and Poland’s defence relationship has never been stronger. Standing strong on NATO’s eastern flank, Poland is a crucial ally for the UK in this era of rising threats. This new cooperation we have announced today will see more joint training and integration between our two militaries. It is another example of how the UK and Poland are stepping up to defend Europe and face down the threat from Putin.

It comes as the UK defence budget is rising to record levels, with the biggest boost to defence spending since the Cold War, totalling £270bn this parliament alone.

Poland is one of the UK’s strongest allies with over 350 British personnel currently deployed across Poland, and with British and Polish pilots flying together as part of NATO’s Eastern Sentry mission to protect Polish and NATO airspace.

UK-Polish defence industrial collaboration is deepening rapidly – worth around £8 billion to the UK over the past three years, showcasing how defence is an engine for growth.