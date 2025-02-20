UK and Norway kickstart new defence agreement in boost for European security

The UK has kickstarted negotiations today on a major defence agreement with Norway in a move that will bolster security at home and on the European continent and help deter Russian aggression.

During a visit 400km inside the Arctic Circle, including to the Norwegian border with Russia, the Defence Secretary John Healey set out plans for a new agreement which will bring the UK and Norway closer together than ever, boosting national security and creating opportunities for growth to help deliver the government’s Plan for Change.

The proposed strategic partnership will look to build on the UK’s longstanding defence relationship with Norway by strengthening our armed forces, developing closer industrial ties and enhancing our capabilities to face common challenges such as protection of critical undersea infrastructure. It follows the Defence Secretary signing the landmark Trinity House Agreement with Germany in October.

The announcement, recognising the importance of the High North region, comes as the UK steps up to take a leading role in European security and within NATO.

With Russia continuing to militarise the High North and Arctic, this new agreement will boost security for the UK, Norway and our NATO allies, bolstering defences on NATO’s northern flank.

Alongside Norway Defence Minister Tore Sandvik, John Healey visited a border post near Kirkenes on the Russian border yesterday. There, they discussed shared security concerns and the commitment to deterring Russian threats and stepping up support for Ukraine in this critical year.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

Kickstarting work on a deep, ambitious new defence agreement with Norway shows the UK promise to step up on European security in action. Norway remains one of the UK’s most important allies. We will create a new era of defence partnership to bring us closer than ever before as we tackle increasing threats, strengthen NATO, and boost our security in the High North. The UK is determined to play a leadership role on European security, supporting the foundations for our security and prosperity at home and showing our adversaries that we are united in our determination to protect our interests.

Both Defence ministers also visited the UK’s ship RFA Proteus in Bodø, which is docked in Norway ahead of exercises in the Baltic Sea.

The Ministers saw how Proteus’ capabilities support UK and European security – functioning as a mothership for drones and remotely operated vehicles, which act as a deterrent and can monitor and protect undersea infrastructure.

The UK and Norway have both stepped up maritime security in the Baltic Sea to protect critical undersea infrastructure. Under NATO’s Operation Baltic Sentry operation, the UK and Norway are working together, with the UK contributing Rivet Joint and P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft.

Speaking in sub-zero conditions in Bodø, the two Ministers highlighted their determination to defend shared interests in an increasingly unstable world.

Norway Defence Minister, Tore Sandvik said:

The United Kingdom is Norway’s closest and most important ally in Europe, and our two countries have maintained a close and strong security and defence cooperation for many years. We now face many of the same security challenges in a time of great uncertainty. It is therefore natural for us to strengthen our ties even further to enhance both our own and our allies’ security while safeguarding our shared strategic interests. At the same time, we will contribute to making NATO stronger.

Together, the UK and Norway continue to be ironclad in support for Ukraine, leading the Maritime Capability Coalition which is transforming the Ukrainian Navy by developing its Black Sea maritime force and building new cutting-edge underwater drones.

Both nations are also playing a key part in the training of Ukrainian recruits. More than 51,000 men and women have been provided with the skills needed to counter Russian’s illegal invasion.

In addition, Norway is the only nation to join the full duration of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group deployment to the Indo-Pacific this year. A Norwegian frigate will sail alongside the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales. In preparation for the deployment, the UK and Norway will take part in Exercise Tamber Shield in the next few weeks.

More details on the announcement between the UK and Norway can be found here - Joint Statement on Enhanced Defence Cooperation between Norway and the United Kingdom - GOV.UK