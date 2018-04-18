UK and India extend health partnership to deal with global health risks

Prime Minister Theresa May, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today agreed to step up the health partnership between the UK and India. The UK-India Statement of Intent on Partnership for Cooperation in Third Countries will be extended, with the aim of improving the health and wealth of both countries.

Health research will be expanded in the areas of:

anti-microbial resistance

low cost health products

high yield crops

The UK government will invest £1 million in an Artificial Intelligence (AI) project that will support India’s national health programmes. UK-based companies with innovative healthcare technologies will be able to participate in this project, which will generate around £50 million of business for the UK’s digital health industry.

There are also plans to develop up to 5,000 diagnostic centres in India using NHS expertise, equipment and suppliers.

Eleven new ‘medicities’ are already being developed in India, with related:

hospitals

nursing and medical colleges

research and innovation centres

The medicities programme is run by the Indo UK Institute of Health ( IUIH ) in partnership with leading UK hospitals, the first of which is King’s College Hospital.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Jeremy Hunt said:

I am proud that our NHS will be used as an example of gold standard healthcare in India – it is only right that our world-leading knowledge and expertise is shared across the globe. Global disease, infection and antimicrobial resistance are real threats to us at home and abroad – this partnership will enable us to tackle 21st century threats together.

Health Minister Steve Brine said: