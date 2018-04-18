Uk and India commit to closer military ties

Both nations benefit from vibrant digital economies and will design, create and manufacture technologies that will help protect citizens and businesses against malicious cyber attacks.

The agreement will enable collaboration on internet governance, promoting international cyber stability, tackling online crime and developing cyber security sectors.

Minister for Armed Forces, Mark Lancaster, said:

Defence and security are at the centre of our friendship with India. By working together to combat terrorism, tackle cyber threats, and build regional security, we are keeping both our countries safe.

Discussions have also been held on how the Royal Navy can work more closely with their Indian counterparts to ensure the safety and prosperity of the Indian Ocean region – tackling piracy and drug trafficking, as well as protecting freedom of navigation rights. The UK already plays an active role in maritime security in this region through counter terrorism, counter piracy and maritime security operations because a free and open Indo-Pacific area is in the interests of the UK, India and the international community.

In addition, work is underway on building a long-term approach to the UK and India’s defence industry-to-industry relations, allowing our Armed Forces to share technologies and learn skills from each other.

These new military links are among several ways the UK and India are working closer together across several departments, announced during an inward visit by Prime Minister Narenda Modi.

The armies of the UK and India already enjoy a close bond and work together on Exercise Ajeya Warrior every two years, sharing battle tactics and pool together ideas.