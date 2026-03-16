UK and Germany meet to advance deep precision strike missile programme to boost national security

Progress on bolstering national security for the UK and Germany made after Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard, meets German counterpart in Berlin to discuss progress on jointly developing Deep Precision Strike missiles.

Missiles to be capable of travelling more than 2,000 kilometres and are expected to enter service in the 2030s.

Discussions build on the Trinity House Agreement signed by the UK and Germany in October 2024.

Progress on bolstering national security for the UK and Germany has been made, following talks in Berlin on jointly developing Deep Precision Strike missiles capable of travelling more than 2,000 kilometres.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard, met Germany’s State Secretary for Armament and Innovation, Jens Plötner, at the Defence Bilateral Ministerial Group on Equipment and Capability Cooperation (MECC) to discuss the programme.

The missiles will form a family of future stealth cruise and hypersonic weapons, expected to enter service in the 2030s. Initially focussed on ground-launched capabilities, the programme will also explore air and naval capabilities, delivering long range deterrence and operational flexibility.

The discussions build on existing industry strength between both countries and the Trinity House Agreement signed by both nations in October 2024. The German-British cooperation remains open for others to join.

We are delivering the largest sustained Defence spending increase since the Cold War - 2.6% of GDP from 2027 - with an additional £5 billion for defence this financial year alone, and £270 billion investment across this parliament.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP, said:

The UK-Germany relationship is incredibly strong, and we’ve marked a step forward in our work to develop cutting-edge missile capabilities.