UK and China further strengthen Golden Era relationship

Today David Lidington, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office, met Cai Qi, the Beijing Party Secretary, to fortify a ‘Golden Era’ of relations between the UK and China. The meeting further strengthens the Government's ambition to pursue a progressive free trade agenda between the two countries.

Mr Lidington used today’s meeting to reiterate the UK’s commitment to improving trade with the country and highlight the barriers some companies face when expanding business in China. They also discussed the numerous trade and investment collaborations between the UK and China, and the potential to co-operate on urban development.

Mr Cai met the Minister as part of a five-day tour of the UK and Europe. He is meeting with a range of senior political officials, including the Mayor of London, to capitalise on British best practice in areas of urban planning and historic preservation.

After the meeting Mr Lidington and Mr Cai also witnessed the signings of new agreements, which will enhance the UK and China’s already excellent joint work in Science and Technology and our collaboration in culture.

Speaking after the visit, David Lidington, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said:

My meeting with Mr Cai today was a true demonstration of the strength of the UK-Chinese relationship. We are seeing the ‘Golden Era’ of relations with China continue to prosper, and we were able to discuss the many opportunities open to each country - from the UK’s world leading institutions in urban planning, to the many exciting trade opportunities that come from being global facing and open to the world.

Notes to editors

The Memorandums of Understanding they agreed today: