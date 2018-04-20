UK AdTech and MarTech companies named for DIT trade mission to USA

The Department for International Trade ( DIT ) trade mission offers UK AdTech and MarTech companies the opportunity to:

meet with US brands

connect with influencers in the New York advertising and marketing community

gain valuable insight into doing business overseas

Recruitment ran across the whole of the UK and focused on companies that have a unique product offering for the US market and some experience with US clients.

Her Majesty’s Consul General in New York and Trade Commissioner for North America, Antony Phillipson, said of the mission:

The UK has developed a robust, advanced digital advertising market that has driven innovation in the field. The US market, valued at £140 billion in 2017 (source: MAGNA Global, 2018), presents a tremendous opportunity for innovative British companies. As successes of past trade mission companies have shown, pioneering businesses are well-positioned to provide digital advertising solutions for this market.

The UK trade mission to SMW offers participants multiple business-building opportunities, including attendance at the 4 day SMW conference, a guaranteed speaking slot on one of SMW ’s main stages, and one-to-one meetings with US buyers.

Previous missions have seen UK companies learn best practices about US expansion strategy, generate sales in the US market, and network with top-level industry executives.

Founder and Executive Director of Social Media Week, Toby Daniels, said:

Social Media Week offers exciting opportunities for brands to connect and engage with senior-level professionals at the intersection of media, marketing and technology across a range of industries. Brands can showcase their products and services, generate leads, and raise awareness at this premier, global event.

The quality of the delegation reconfirms the strength of the UK Adtech and MarTech ecosystem and the importance of these transatlantic programmes.

The 2017 mission to SMW led to immediate benefits for UK participants, with companies generating over £1 million in contracts to date.

Co-founder of WIREWAX interactive video, Dan Garraway, said of being part of the 2017 DIT delegation:

Social Media Week and the Department for International Trade have become by-words for quality networking and introductions to WIREWAX. We’ve pitched alongside peers, spoken to executives at the world’s leading brands, and met with decision makers across key verticals that have now driven sales. An outstanding, successful partnership.

The 11 UK delegates

Adludio Inc. is an advertising platform that delivers exceptional creative on mobile devices by using touch, haptic, and augmented reality experiences designed to deliver memorable brand engagement.

Circus Street is an online education company providing an interactive e-learning tool that teaches people how to do business in a digital world. Their lessons cover the changes digital brings to marketing, media, and online advertising.

Croud is a digital marketing agency that delivers PPC, SEO, content, paid social, programmatic, and analytics services through the world’s first crowd-sourced network of digital experts. Its ‘Croud Control’ technology platform and network of 1,200 ‘Croudies’ help automate the digital marketing process.

Culture Trip utilises the latest technologies, alongside producing innovative content, to help people explore the world.

Flashtalking is a data-driven ad management and analytics technology company. They use data to personalise advertising in real-time, analyse its effectiveness, and enable optimisation that drives better engagement and return on investment (ROI) brands.

GlobalWebIndex provides audience profiling data across 42 countries to brands, marketing agencies, and media organisations. They maintain a global panel of more than 18 million consumers, which they leverage to create 20,000 data points on the behaviours of internet users around the world.

Pugpig is a mobile engagement platform that powers apps for brands including The Economist, Vogue, Net a Porter, and IBM.

SUITCASE Group is a travel and lifestyle media brand comprised of SUITCASE Magazine, a multi-channel publication for the modern traveller, and SUITCASE Media, a content marketing agency for travel and lifestyle brands.

Tailify is an influencer marketing platform which enables brands to work with social media influencers at scale, allowing brands to purchase influencer marketing in a professional and transparent way.

TWO GOATS is an immersive content creation studio specialising in content, marketing, and production. They have produced shows, live events, and AR/VR/MR/360° experiences for Fortune 500 lifestyle brands and entertainment.

WIREWAX powers 90% of the world’s interactive video, helping make video as connected and accessible as the rest of the information in the internet through computer vision and artificial intelligence.