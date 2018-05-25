Two men jailed for longer after brutal Gravesend attack

Two violent attackers have had their sentences increased today after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred them for being too low.

On July 16 2017 Aiden St Louis, 19, and Mohammed Gedi, 22, pursued their 18-year-old victim into a busy fast-food restaurant and carried out a sustained attack in front of horrified onlookers. St Louis was armed and repeatedly stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife.

The pair was originally sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court in March. St Louis received 6 years 6 months’ imprisonment in a young offenders’ institution with an extension period of 3 years, and Gedi received 7 years’ imprisonment. Today, after the Solicitor General’s reference, the Court of Appeal increased St Louis’ sentence to 9 years with an extension period of 3 years and Gedi’s to 9 years 6 months’.

Commenting on the sentence increase, the Solicitor General said: