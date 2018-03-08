Triple killer to spend longer behind bars

A man who murdered his ex-partner will spend more time in prison after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP referred his original sentence to the Court of Appeal as unduly lenient.

Theodore Johnson, 64, was originally sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years in January at the Central Criminal Court. The minimum term was increased today after the Solicitor’s action, meaning Johnson will now serve at least 30 years behind bars.

Johnson, who had previously been convicted of the manslaughter of 2 former partners, attacked and killed his 51 year old ex-partner after she ended her relationship with him.

The Solicitor General presented the case personally to the Court of Appeal. Speaking after the hearing he said:

“This was a vicious and brutal attack which ended in the tragic death of a woman. The offender is a danger to women and his crimes deserved tougher sentencing. I am pleased the Court has now seen fit to increase the prison term.”