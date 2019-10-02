Trio of buildings completed at Worthy Down

The 3 new buildings have been delivered as part of a £300-million project by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation ( DIO ), which is working with contractor Skanska to transform the site into a brand-new tri-service training facility.

The new physical training centre includes a gym with cardiovascular suite, weights room, fitness studio, sports halls and squash courts. It also has offices, changing facilities, showers, disabled facilities and internal and external stores.

The main sports hall in the new physical training centre. Copyright AECOM 2019.

The fitness and weights areas are each designed according to industry best practice and use leading edge technology with biometric access controls, so personnel won’t ever have to worry about forgetting their keys. The medical dental centre has 4 dental suites, 5 GP consulting rooms, nurse consulting rooms, audiometric testing rooms, a casualty reception and treatment rooms. It also houses offices, a pharmacy dispensary, physiotherapy treatment areas and an activity space.

The band building provides rehearsal and practice rooms, a drill shed and ceremonial changing rooms. The building is virtually all double height for noise compliance and its design will also enhance acoustic performance.

Matthew Richardson, DIO ’s Principal Project Manager, said:

We are pleased to be working with Skanska to deliver these fantastic new facilities. The new buildings will provide our armed forces personnel with first class, modern health and leisure facilities that should make their overall experience of the college an enjoyable one.

Brigadier Stephen Shirley, who will oversee the college when it opens, said:

The new combined medical and dental centre, physical training centre and band and drill area will provide both our students and permanent staff with modern facilities to support their health needs and enable them to enjoy much-earned recreational time. The facilities are superb. I am very proud to be leading on such a prominent project that will bring modern, multi-purpose facilities to Worthy Down.

Paul Weale, Project Director for Skanska, added:

We’re pleased that the buildings meet both the military and DIO ’s expectations, in terms of their function and quality. These buildings have been created through strong collaboration between the DIO and Skanska and we hope they will enhance the health and well-being of military personnel and their families at Worthy Down for years to come.

All 3 of the new buildings meet modern design standards in terms of thermal insulation, air leakage and heat recovery. Wind catchers have been added to the roof of the sports halls to maximise the use of natural ventilation, while multiple chimneys provide improved air circulation.