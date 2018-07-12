News story

Trimax Plus 4 in 1 liquid for racing pigeons - Product defect recall alert

Product defect recall alert for Trimax Plus 4 in 1 liquid for racing pigeons (Schedule 6 product, ManA 29895) by Hyperdrug Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Published 12 July 2018
From:
Veterinary Medicines Directorate
Trimax Plus 4 in 1 liquid

We wish to make wholesalers aware that Hyperdrug Pharmaceuticals Ltd has issued a recall of Trimax Plus 4 in 1 liquid for racing pigeons (Schedule 6 product, ManA 29895).

The product has been recalled as a precaution via the FREEPOST address with purchasers offered a replacement. This issue impacts the following batches:

Batch Expiry Date
170109 January 2019
170322 March 2019
171012 October 2019
180214 February 2020

Hyperdrug Pharmaceuticals Ltd is contacting wholesalers to arrange for the return of affected batches by FREEPOST NEA10804 DL12 0NG.

For further information regarding the recall, contact Geoff Watson: geoff@hyperdrug.co.uk Tel : 01833 641112

Published 12 July 2018