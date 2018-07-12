Trimax Plus 4 in 1 liquid for racing pigeons - Product defect recall alert

We wish to make wholesalers aware that Hyperdrug Pharmaceuticals Ltd has issued a recall of Trimax Plus 4 in 1 liquid for racing pigeons (Schedule 6 product, ManA 29895).

The product has been recalled as a precaution via the FREEPOST address with purchasers offered a replacement. This issue impacts the following batches:

Batch Expiry Date 170109 January 2019 170322 March 2019 171012 October 2019 180214 February 2020

Hyperdrug Pharmaceuticals Ltd is contacting wholesalers to arrange for the return of affected batches by FREEPOST NEA10804 DL12 0NG.

For further information regarding the recall, contact Geoff Watson: geoff@hyperdrug.co.uk Tel : 01833 641112