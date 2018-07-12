News story
Trimax Plus 4 in 1 liquid for racing pigeons - Product defect recall alert
Product defect recall alert for Trimax Plus 4 in 1 liquid for racing pigeons (Schedule 6 product, ManA 29895) by Hyperdrug Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
We wish to make wholesalers aware that Hyperdrug Pharmaceuticals Ltd has issued a recall of Trimax Plus 4 in 1 liquid for racing pigeons (Schedule 6 product, ManA 29895).
The product has been recalled as a precaution via the FREEPOST address with purchasers offered a replacement. This issue impacts the following batches:
|Batch
|Expiry Date
|170109
|January 2019
|170322
|March 2019
|171012
|October 2019
|180214
|February 2020
Hyperdrug Pharmaceuticals Ltd is contacting wholesalers to arrange for the return of affected batches by FREEPOST NEA10804 DL12 0NG.
For further information regarding the recall, contact Geoff Watson: geoff@hyperdrug.co.uk Tel : 01833 641112