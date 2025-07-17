Treaty between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Federal Republic of Germany on friendship and bilateral cooperation

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Federal Republic of Germany, hereinafter referred to as “the Parties”,

Guided by the desire to join forces for a prosperous, secure and sustainable future for their citizens and their open, democratic societies in the face of fundamental changes of the geopolitical environment;

Inspired by a common will to address the momentous new challenges to Euro-Atlantic security in an era characterised by increased strategic competition, challenges to the rules-based international order and challenges to their democracies from increasing hybrid threats;

Identifying the Russian Federation’s brutal war of aggression on the European continent as the most significant and direct threat to their security;

Convinced that they will better master these challenges by deepening their close cooperation as European neighbours and allies on the basis of the strong ties that connect their countries, peoples and governments and their shared history, values and interests;

Determined to join forces to assert these values and interests in close cooperation in a changing world, and to uphold peace and security for their citizens; convinced of the need to pursue a broad, integrated and multifaceted approach to their security;

Guided by their steadfast commitment to individual liberty, human rights, democracy, and the rule of law in open societies, and by their will to work together for the good of the European continent and of an international order based on shared rules, norms and principles;

Convinced that prosperity and security can only be guaranteed by limiting the increase of global average temperature to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels and conserving biodiversity and ecosystems; recognising the importance of their free and open market economies and of delivering mutual growth, including through their trade and investment relationship, to provide high-quality jobs to their citizens and underpin their prosperity while ensuring growth aligns with their net zero commitments and a just transition;

Convinced of the imperative of international cooperation to seize the opportunities and mitigate the risks of technological change; reaffirming the critical role that science, innovation and technology as well as education play in contributing to their collective security and their sustainable economic growth and prosperity, and recognising the value of building cooperation in critical areas of science and technology that will shape their futures;

Recalling the Federal Republic of Germany’s membership in the European Union and the commitments and obligations resulting therefrom; and the legal framework for the relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland underpinned by the Withdrawal Agreement, including the Windsor Framework, and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement; sharing the view that their cooperation is consistent with and benefits from the wider relationship of the European Union and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and that a positive development of the latter is in their shared interest;

Reaffirming their ironclad commitment to the Transatlantic Alliance as the bedrock of their security, based on shared values, and a shared commitment to the security of the Euro-Atlantic area, and underpinned by enhanced European contributions;

Commending the Agreement on Defence cooperation between the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Federal Ministry of Defence of the Federal Republic of Germany, signed at Trinity House in London on 23 October 2024;

Mindful of the vital role, specific responsibilities and interests of municipalities, the German Länder, the German Bundestag and Bundesrat in the Federal Republic of Germany, and of the devolved governments, Parliaments and legislative assemblies and the Houses of Parliament in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,

HAVE AGREED AS FOLLOWS:

Chapter 1

Diplomacy, Security and Development

ARTICLE 1

The Parties shall consult each other on foreign and security policy matters to enable the closest cooperation across all shared priorities. They shall work together on their respective policies and seek to establish joint approaches, including with regard to their collaboration with global partners and in multilateral and other settings.

The Parties shall pursue deep exchanges on strategic aspects of security policy, including deterrence and defence, nuclear issues, arms control, non-proliferation, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear threats space security, counter-terrorism and the broader international security architecture, in order to support the security of Europe and the world. They shall increase cooperation on intelligence and national security capabilities in order to contribute effectively to this goal.

The Parties shall deepen their cooperation to understand, counter and respond to threats and hostile actions by state and non-state actors. The Parties shall work together on their approaches to crisis management, consular support and conflict resolution and prevention.

The Parties emphasise the importance of close cooperation on sanctions policy and implementation, to strengthen their effectiveness.

Foreign Ministers shall hold an annual Strategic Dialogue. A Senior Level Officials Group shall meet annually to coordinate foreign, security and defence policy.

ARTICLE 2

The Parties shall strive to strengthen the Strategic Partnership between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the European Union, including through the Security and Defence Partnership between the European Union and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The Federal Republic of Germany affirms its deep and unwavering commitment to its role as a founding member of the European Union, which remains a foundation of its policy decisions.

The Parties shall seek to intensify the trilateral cooperation with the French Republic, as well as their cooperation with other partners, and within multilateral formats such as the G7 and the United Nations, in order to jointly address international challenges.

ARTICLE 3

(1) The Parties reaffirm their commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation as the foundation of their collective defence and to their obligations as stipulated in the North Atlantic Treaty of 4 April 1949, in particular Article 5. The Federal Republic of Germany reaffirms its deep commitment to its obligations as a member of the European Union, including paragraph 7 of Article 42 of the Treaty on European Union.

(2) The Parties shall work together as North Atlantic Treaty Organisation Allies to ensure the Alliance continues to strengthen collective deterrence and defence against all threats and from all directions and to enhance the European contribution to Europe’s own security. To this end, they shall coordinate their positions, including in the area of deterrence and defence, and ensure that increased contributions and investments deliver on their commitments. They commit to working towards fostering close and effective cooperation between the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and the European Union.

Conscious of the close alignment of their vital interests and convinced that there is no strategic threat to one which would not be a strategic threat to the other, the Parties affirm as close Allies their deep commitment to each other’s defence and shall assist one another, including by military means, in case of an armed attack on the other.

ARTICLE 4

(1) The Parties share deep concern at the threats and challenges posed by hybrid threats and foreign interference from state actors and their proxies using increasingly aggressive actions to undermine their security and democratic values, and those of their Allies and partners. These include inter alia sabotage, malicious cyber activity, foreign information manipulation and interference and the malign use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

(2) The Parties shall work to strengthen resilience as well as build capacity and capability to detect, deter, disrupt, and respond to these threats. They acknowledge the key roles of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, the G7, and the European Union in this regard. To achieve this, the Parties shall consider means such as information sharing, the development of tools, coordination of disruption and response options, and exchanges of lessons learned and other means.

(3) The Parties shall continue to cooperate in the field of cyber diplomacy, cybersecurity and emerging technologies. They also agree to promote responsible behaviour in cyberspace.

ARTICLE 5

Guided by the principles of the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals, the Parties shall cooperate strategically on sustainable development, crisis prevention and response, peacebuilding, stabilisation and humanitarian assistance. They shall support strong coordination in the nexus between humanitarian, development and peace efforts. They shall work together on the protection and promotion of global public goods including climate, biodiversity, global health and education. Jointly they shall fight inequalities worldwide, including through the empowerment of women and girls. They will work together on anticipatory action to improve local resilience and promote inclusive and locally led responses to crises. Both countries shall contribute jointly to strengthening and reforming the multilateral system and the international financial architecture, making them more just, effective and sustainable and ensuring they deliver for the most vulnerable. They shall hold a regular intergovernmental dialogue on these topics.

ARTICLE 6

The Parties shall seek closer collaboration to address health threats and advance global health priorities including pandemic prevention, preparedness and response as well as anti-microbial resistance and the ‘One-Health’ approach. They shall work on these issues both bilaterally and via more coordinated, effective, and efficient global health institutions. The Parties shall share experiences to tackle common domestic health issues.

Chapter 2

Defence Cooperation

ARTICLE 7

(1) In this new era for enhanced European defence, the Parties share the strategic objective to reinforce Euro-Atlantic security and ensure effective deterrence against potential aggressors by building credible, resilient defence forces, strengthening their capability across all domains. The Parties shall seek to support their defence industries and enhance bilateral military interoperability, interchangeability and integration. They shall ensure their mutual support to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, committing to working together towards the vision of a peaceful and secure Euro-Atlantic area.

(2) The Parties remain committed to improving and further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation. They shall build a long-term partnership to improve and further enhance European defence, also with a view to enabling enhanced cooperation with Allies and partners.

(3) The Parties shall intensify their cooperation through joint political leadership, enhanced dialogue, and agreed mechanisms. They shall deepen their cooperation on deterrence and regularly review their collaboration in order to meet future threats across all domains: Land, Sea, Air, Space and Cyber.

(4) Sharing a special interest and focus on the northern and eastern flanks of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, the Parties shall work together, alongside their North Atlantic Treaty Organisation Allies, to strengthen deterrence and defence to these areas, coordinating their forces where possible.

(5) The Parties reaffirm their determination to meet their commitments as North Atlantic Treaty Organisation Allies, to be prepared for high-intensity and multi-domain collective defence. They shall provide such forces, capabilities, resources and infrastructure as are needed to enable the execution of the Defence Plans of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

(6) The Parties shall seek to enhance industrial and capability cooperation through a long-term joint approach endeavouring to deliver effective military capabilities efficiently, minimising national constraints, and strengthening industrial competitiveness.

(7) The Parties shall endeavour to maintain a close dialogue on defence issues of mutual interest and global horizon-scanning, including on nuclear issues.

ARTICLE 8

(1) The Parties recognise the importance of having a reliable agenda with regard to transfers and exports in order to ensure the economic and political success of their industrial and intergovernmental cooperation and their respective competence to authorise the transfer or export, from their territory, of defence-related products from intergovernmental programmes or developed by their industries.

(2) Recognising the joint and unanimous invitation dated 25 June 2025 from the contracting parties of the Agreement on Defence Export Controls concluded by the French Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany and the Kingdom of Spain on 17 September 2021 (the “Agreement on Defence Export Controls ”) to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to accede to such Agreement on Defence Export Controls, the Parties agree to preliminarily apply as between them, in their cooperation on defence export controls, Articles 1 to 5 and Annexes 1 to 3 of the Agreement on Defence Export Controls until the date on which the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland accedes to such Agreement on Defence Export Controls.

(3) In the event that the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland accedes to the Agreement on Defence Export Controls, paragraph 2 of the present Article shall cease to have effect.

Chapter 3

Internal Security, Justice and Migration

ARTICLE 9

The Parties shall cooperate closely and equitably to counter state and non-state threats to their internal security, including to critical infrastructure, making best use of all suitable policy, legal, operational, diplomatic and technological tools and mechanisms and ensuring that law enforcement bodies and intelligence agencies have the right tools and capabilities.

The Parties shall work together bilaterally and through multilateral organisations to improve their law enforcement capabilities. They shall work with INTERPOL to support the integrity of the international system and prevent abuse by malign actors. They acknowledge the vital role of European Union agencies, such as Europol and Eurojust, in this regard. They shall consider further ways to strengthen their response to organised crime and terrorism, noting the challenges posed by hybrid threats.

(3) The Parties agree that it is in their common interest to cooperate closely on preventing and countering transnational serious and organised crime, including criminal offences falling within the jurisdiction of the customs authorities. They re-confirm their cooperation in the joint efforts to strengthen anti-money laundering and counter the financing of terrorism and their fight against illicit financial flows and other shared organised crime threats, such as drug trafficking.

(4) The Parties shall continue to hold a Home Affairs Dialogue at senior official level at least annually which covers the full range of Home Affairs issues, including tackling serious and organised crime, including migrant smuggling, and border security. The Parties shall pursue a comparable bilateral exchange on criminal offences falling within the jurisdiction of the customs authorities.

(5) The Parties shall strengthen collaboration to counter terrorist threats to both their countries, including on protective security measures against emerging threats.

ARTICLE 10

(1) The Parties are committed to fostering the most effective cooperation in criminal justice matters between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Federal Republic of Germany.

(2) The Parties shall work to intensify collaboration on the rule of law, including in its promotion overseas, and exchange learning on the modernisation of their domestic justice systems.

(3) The Parties shall share information, best practice and technical assistance in civil and family matters.

ARTICLE 11

(1) Recognising the challenge from irregular migration and global pressures, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Federal Republic of Germany commit to being active leaders in the global conversation on migration, asylum and borders. The Parties shall cooperate in the joint fight against organised cross-border crime involving migrant smuggling and trafficking in persons. They will support the provision of mutual legal assistance and the prosecution of offenders involved in the smuggling of migrants into and between the two countries. The Parties affirm their joint commitment to border security and regulated migration systems.

(2) The Parties shall deepen comprehensive partnerships with countries of origin and transit to address the upstream drivers of irregular migration, including by meeting humanitarian needs, providing education and skills training, boosting employment, and building resilience to conflict and climate change. The Parties recognise that safe and legal pathways in line with national competences are important for regular and orderly migration. Both Parties support a safe, regulated migration system, and share a firm commitment to international law and human rights standards.

Chapter 4

Economic Growth, Resilience and Competitiveness

ARTICLE 12

The Parties shall work together to support economic growth, job creation, digital transition and innovation. This includes delivering a just industrial transformation that enables a sustainable and carbon-neutral future and takes into account the needs of future generations. They shall therefore identify vulnerabilities and collaborate on policies.

The Parties acknowledge strong business-to-business and people-to-people ties, including many Small and Medium Enterprises, as the foundation of their economic relationship, and agree to take forward joint work in the field of promoting trade and investment, to further build value chains between their countries.

The Parties shall work together to deliver their shared ambition of mobilising investment in opportunities that will grow their economies. In doing so, they shall take into consideration the important role of private sector investment and the benefits of coordinating activities between public financial institutions.

The Parties recognise the need to strengthen the multilateral trading system particularly by supporting reform of the World Trade Organisation including through discussions in relevant international fora such as the G7 and G20.

(5) The Parties agree to continue the structured annual dialogue between their ministries of finance, and explore further opportunities to support exchanges between economic experts.

ARTICLE 13

The Parties, acknowledging the strength and complementarity of their economies as well as the importance of a favourable business environment, commit to working with business to drive growth and strengthen the business, commercial and industrial links between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Federal Republic of Germany. The Parties shall focus their cooperation particularly on those areas where it will be most effective in securing the future competitiveness of their economies.

The Parties shall work jointly to take full advantage of the significant economic opportunities arising from the green transition, including in particular the renewable energy potential in the North Sea.

The Parties recognise the importance of long-term industrial cooperation and shall work together to identify opportunities for coordination and cooperation in the context of their industrial transformations.

The Parties shall enhance transport connectivity and collaborate in the field of sustainable, innovative and universally accessible transport solutions and mobility, including cooperation to support the decarbonisation of transport. To this end, they will seek to facilitate direct long distance rail passenger services between their countries.

The Parties share the common goal of strengthening the international competitiveness of their aerospace industries and at the same time significantly reducing the climate impact of aviation. Therefore, the Parties agree to further strengthen the existing bilateral activities in the field of aerospace research and to engage in consultations between the ministries and their national research institutions on a regular basis.

The Parties’ responsible ministries agree to a structured exchange to address the issues of inclusive and sustainable employment and social policy, just transition of the economy, society and the work environment, and ethical principles and shared values in the context of digital transformation, ensuring that digitalisation and the evolving digital society meet the rights and needs of citizens and the work environment in both countries.

The Parties shall work together to enhance their domestic housing policies, to promote innovative approaches to sustainable construction and buildings, and to share best practice on urban matters, with a view to achieving cities that are socially, ecologically, and economically balanced They shall cooperate in multilateral settings on these matters.

ARTICLE 14

The Parties commit to working together to safeguard economic stability. They shall strive to strengthen economic resilience to safeguard and protect their national security and deliver secure, sustainable and resilient growth. They shall increase dialogue on economic security to enhance cooperation on priorities such as supply chain resilience, including for critical raw materials, critical technology and critical infrastructure as well as protective toolkits.

ARTICLE 15

(1) The Parties shall intensify their cooperation in the field of science, technology, research and innovation, including in critical and emerging areas and research security. The Parties agree to consider funding channels and other means to develop joint bilateral and multilateral activities.

(2) The Parties shall place special emphasis on their cooperation on innovative or disruptive technologies, ensuring they are able to capitalise more effectively on their strengths in basic and applied research to enable their businesses to grow through the development and commercialisation of new products, processes and services.

(3) The Parties shall promote the global development and deployment of technologies, with particular attention to ensuring the secure and responsible advancement of fields such as artificial intelligence or space.

(4) The Parties agree to regular and structured exchanges on science, innovation and technology, building on existing structures including the Science, Innovation and Technology Dialogue. The Parties commit to cooperate on current and future challenges across research and innovation, and emerging and critical technologies. This cooperation will include promoting technology development and adoption, international governance, competition policy, sustainability and exchanges on regulatory issues consistent with national competence.

ARTICLE 16

(1) The Parties shall intensify their cooperation in the field of digitalisation and modernisation of the state, including digitalisation of society, economy, science, government and public administration. The Parties agree to consider funding channels and other means to develop joint bilateral and multilateral activities.

(2) The Parties agree to regular and structured exchanges on digitalisation and the modernisation of the state, building on existing structures including a dialogue on digital policy. The Parties commit to cooperate on current and future challenges across digital and data affairs, digitalisation of the state and digital sovereignty.

Chapter 5

Open and Resilient Societies

ARTICLE 17

The Parties shall cooperate on strategies for strengthening the resilience of their democracies in order to build resilient societies which are able to contribute to their countries’ security and to withstand the increasing attempts of interference and manipulation.

The Parties shall deepen their cooperation in the fight against all forms of hate crime, whilst promoting freedom of expression and freedom of religion or belief.

ARTICLE 18

The Parties shall strive to reduce obstacles in order to promote exchanges between their citizens on all levels. They shall work towards strengthening people-to-people contacts. The Parties shall promote smoother border fluidity and will provide each other’s citizens access to automated border technology.

Particular focus shall be placed on increasing exchange between young people. The Parties value bilateral school and youth exchanges, and shall facilitate such exchanges, supporting the development of relevant structures and initiatives, such as the “UK-German Connection”.

The Parties recognise the importance of vocational training, university education and learning opportunities such as internships. The Parties shall jointly endeavour to increase exchanges within their own legislative frameworks with regard to education, skills and training.

The Parties shall promote closer relations in all fields of cultural expression, including activities to promote dialogue and cooperation to share best practice between cultural institutions; close cooperation of the British Council and Goethe-Institut; and establishment of an intergovernmental Working Group on Creative Technology.

The Parties acknowledge the important role of civil society and they shall strive to support the work of educational institutions, cultural bodies and political organisations.

The Parties shall use the annual meetings of the Cultural Commission to the ends of this Article.

Chapter 6

Climate, Energy, Nature, Environment and Agriculture

ARTICLE 19

The Parties shall further deepen their bilateral and multilateral cooperation to mitigate the effects of climate change and to pursue efforts to limit the increase of global average temperature to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, including through implementation of the Paris Agreement, the Outcome of the first Global Stocktake adopted at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) and the Glasgow Climate Pact adopted at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 26).

The Parties shall enhance their climate foreign policy collaboration and cooperation, including through the UK-Germany Climate Diplomacy Dialogue, to make financial flows consistent with a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development, address the interplay between climate, environment, peace, and security, and support developing countries to decarbonise their economies and adapt to the adverse effects of climate change.

Recognising the significant societal, environmental economic, and geopolitical impacts of the global energy transition and the shift towards climate neutrality, the Parties shall intensify their dialogue to anticipate and address emerging foreign policy and security challenges.

ARTICLE 20

The Parties intend to work together under the Joint Declaration of Cooperation on Energy and Climate, including the Hydrogen Partnership, to realise their shared ambitions regarding: renewable energy; the role of hydrogen, in particular from renewable sources; carbon capture utilisation and storage, in particular in hard-to-abate sectors; energy security; net zero strategies and policies; and green transition. The scope and priorities for this work shall be reviewed by annual senior official and ministerial meetings.

The Parties shall work together to achieve their respective domestic emissions reductions targets, to enhance domestic and global just energy transition resilience and security, including by improving energy and resource efficiency, and to provide secure, sustainable and affordable clean energy derived from renewable sources, in an effort to implement the goals laid out in the Paris Agreement and in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Recognising their leading role in the North Seas, they shall work together to accelerate the development of offshore wind energy, electricity, hydrogen and carbon dioxide infrastructures.

ARTICLE 21

The Parties shall cooperate bilaterally and multilaterally to promote environmental protection and halt and reverse biodiversity loss in line with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, including through restoring nature, halting and reversing deforestation, protecting the ocean, reducing plastic, chemical and air pollution and pursuing nature-based solutions.

The Parties shall work together to promote resilient and sustainable agriculture and food systems internationally, including high animal welfare standards. They shall focus in particular on achieving global food security and nutrition including as a means of pursuing global stability and security.

Chapter 7

Forms of Cooperation

ARTICLE 22

The Parties agree to hold government ministerial consultations led by Heads of Government every two years, which shall endorse an Implementation Plan of projects under the Treaty for the following two-year period. The venue for the consultations shall alternate between the two countries. Ministerial level dialogues on individual policy themes shall take place whenever both Parties deem appropriate. The Parties’ foreign ministries shall meet annually to review the bilateral relationship in accordance with the provisions of this Treaty.

ARTICLE 23

Existing cooperation agreements and Memoranda of Understanding between line ministries shall be continued and pursued in the framework of this Treaty.

Final Provisions

ARTICLE 24

This Treaty and its application shall be without prejudice to the Parties’ obligations stemming from international law and, in respect of the Federal Republic of Germany, its obligations stemming from its European Union membership. Nothing in this Treaty shall affect the Federal Republic of Germany’s obligations under European Union law.

ARTICLE 25

This Treaty shall apply:

(a) to the territory of the Federal Republic of Germany; and

(b) to the territory of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and may be extended to any or all of the Bailiwick of Guernsey, the Bailiwick of Jersey, and the Isle of Man by mutual agreement between the Parties by exchange of notes.

ARTICLE 26

The Parties may agree, in writing, to amend this Treaty. Such amendments shall enter into force in accordance with Article 30.

ARTICLE 27

(1) A Party may terminate this Treaty by giving the other Party notice in writing. Such termination shall take effect six months after the date of the notification, or on such date as the Parties may agree.

(2) Either Party may request consultations regarding whether the termination of this Treaty should take effect on a date later than that provided in paragraph 1.

ARTICLE 28

Any disputes concerning the interpretation, application or implementation of the Treaty shall be resolved solely by negotiation between the Parties.

ARTICLE 29

Registration of this Treaty with the Secretariat of the United Nations, in accordance with Article 102 of the Charter of the United Nations, shall be initiated by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland immediately following its entry into force. The Federal Republic of Germany shall be informed of registration, and of the United Nations registration number, as soon as this has been confirmed by the Secretariat of the United Nations.

ARTICLE 30

(1) The present Treaty is subject to ratification; the instruments of ratification shall be exchanged as soon as possible.

(2) The present Treaty shall enter into force on the date of the exchange of the instruments of ratification.