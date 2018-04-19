Treasure Valuation Committee appointment Gail Boyle

Gail Boyle is Senior Curator (Archaeology and World Cultures) for Bristol Culture and has played a leading role in the delivery of a wide variety of innovative and complex museum projects including the delivery of Bristol’s ‘M Shed’. In the wider sector, Gail chairs the Society for Museum Archaeology (the UK-wide Subject Specialist Network for British Archaeology) and in doing so provides professional advice and support on best practice and helps to shape future strategy at a national level. She also sits on several national heritage-related advisory boards, including the Portable Antiquities Advisory Group and Historic England’s ‘Historic Information Access Strategy’ Advisory Board, is a Bristol & Gloucestershire Archaeological Society Council member and Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of London. She has long-standing collaborative and teaching relationships with both the University of Bristol and the University of the West of England and until recently was a member of the Board of Trustees at Dr Jenner’s House, Museum and Garden. Away from the museum world Gail is an elected member and Vice Chair of Pucklechurch Parish Council.

The role is not remunerated. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Gail has declared that she was elected (without contest) as Parish Councillor for Pucklechurch Parish Council in May 2015. She has no party affiliation and stood for election as an independent candidate. She remains independent of any party.