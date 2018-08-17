Trans Pennine Railway 5G trial

Companies interested in taking part in a new 5G project on the Trans Pennine Railway line between Leeds and Manchester are invited to get in touch with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The move is a fundamental part of the government’s exploration of what 5G connectivity could bring to the transport sector.

The Trans Pennine Initiative (TPI), part of the government’s Northern Powerhouse plans, aims to test ways of providing high quality passenger connectivity to trains using trackside infrastructure, including addressing issues related to access, processes and costs. In doing so, it will assist in developing the Government’s ambition of main line rail routes having uninterrupted mobile coverage and guaranteed Wi-Fi.

5G is the next generation of mobile connections and the government is supporting the development of the technology through its modern Industrial Strategy.

Minister for Digital Margot James said:

The importance of fast, reliable and uninterrupted connectivity on our rail network is only going to increase. Projects like the Trans Pennine Initiative will be instrumental in delivering this for passengers, and are all part of our commitment to make the UK a world leader in 5G.

DCMS has today launched a call for information to industry which will provide information necessary to assist in the trial and to identify any constraints and concerns that potential trialists envisage.

We anticipate companies selected to take part in the trial will be given the opportunity to:

Deploy their trial radio equipment on the TPI pilot route without the need to invest in trackside infrastructure

Benefit from financial support for installation activities on the TPI pilot route

Demonstrate the viability of their products in a live environment with a wide demographic of passengers, including business commuters, day trippers and long distance travellers. This will help allowing for testing of capacity, coverage and security.

Make use of a new 5G facility at Melton Mowbray where technologies can be tested.

The initiative is a joint effort between the Local Full Fibre Networks (LFFN) and 5G Testbeds and Trials (5GTT) Programmes, with Network Rail (NR) as our delivery partner.

Responses to the call for information should be sent to: 5genquiries@culture.gov.uk.

The closing date for comments to be submitted is noon 14th September 2018.