Trade Mark Directive 2015: new guidance published

We published new trade mark guidance today. It will help businesses prepare for the implementation of the Trade Mark Directive 2015. The changes take effect on 14 January 2019.

This guidance summarises the important changes. It also explains how it will affect businesses applying for and managing a trade mark.

Some of the important points relate to:

the ability to file a trade mark for a sound or motion as a MP3 or MP4 file

the removal of expired trade marks from search reports

changes to who can apply for a collective trade mark

If you have questions about the guidance you may contact TM Directive team.