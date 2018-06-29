Trade Mark Directive 2015: government response published

The government published its response to its recent consultation on the EU Trade Mark Directive on 29 June 2018.

The consultation sought views on how the Directive is implemented in the UK. The proposed changes to UK trade mark law are in line with the Directive. They aim to minimise differences between national and EU trade mark systems. This will make them easier to use and more accessible for business.

Most responses received were from representative organisations of intellectual property experts and attorneys. The government thanks all who responded. These comments have been valuable in refining the drafting of the statutory instrument.

The publication includes a summary of the responses and comments on the points raised. It also includes indications of how the draft legislation will be amended.

The Intellectual Property Office is working to bring the legal changes into force by 14 January 2019. Business guidance on the changes will be released in the coming months.

If you have any questions on the government response, or the UK’s implementation of the Directive, please direct these to TMDirective@ipo.gov.uk