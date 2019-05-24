Top international award for ACT Awareness e-Learning

The product, developed in a ground-breaking partnership with retailer Marks and Spencer and learning provider Highfield, is now shortlisted for the world final in autumn.

Beating off rival submissions to scoop the Business Continuity Institute’s ‘Innovation’ category, ACT Awareness e-Learning provides organisations large and small with a free-to-access course which could help prevent and mitigate against terrorist attacks.

Since its launch just over a year ago, 4000 companies have registered to use ACT Awareness e-Learning and 250,000 individuals have taken part online, completing more than one million modules of training.

John Frost, Head of Business Continuity at Marks and Spencer, who collected the award in Hamburg, said:

The feedback we have received from users of this product has been overwhelmingly positive. Now we are getting a considerable amount of interest and plaudits from overseas. The way the commercial sector and Counter Terrorism Policing have worked together on developing this product makes us world-leaders in this field.

Detective Superintendent Michael Orchard, National Co-ordinator for Protective Security, added:

We have seen that attacks can take place anywhere at any time. All locations that attract large numbers of people to their premises should take steps to help protect their staff and visitors. Everyone working in crowded places – not just those who have a security role – can follow the course and be in a stronger position to help protect themselves, colleagues and the public.

Organisations wanting more information about the ACT Awareness e-Learning package, or to apply for registration, visit www.gov.uk/government/news/act-awareness-elearning.