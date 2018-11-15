Tonbridge Hildenborough residents invited to flood scheme events

The existing Leigh Flood Storage Area currently reduces flood risk to approximately 1,200 homes and businesses in Tonbridge. Working in partnership with Kent County Council (KCC) and Tonbridge and Malling Borough Council (TMBC), the Environment Agency’s scheme will increase the capacity of the Leigh Flood Storage Area and create a new flood embankment in Hildenborough. Together, the works will reduce flood risk to a further 230 properties.

Enabled by funding from KCC, TMBC, the South East Local Enterprise Partnership, and Government’s Flood Defence Grant in Aid, the Environment Agency is planning to submit a planning application for the scheme in 2019. Construction is due to start in 2020 and be complete in 2023.

Julie Foley, Environment Agency Area Director said:

The Leigh Flood Storage Area already helps to reduce flood risk to over 1,200 homes and businesses. Thanks to the support of our partners, this new scheme will reduce flood risk to a further 200 homes.

Tom Tugendhat, MP for Tonbridge and Malling said:

I’m delighted that we are making progress in securing better flood defences for Tonbridge and Hildenborough. This scheme protects over 1,400 properties and the sessions are a great way to learn the detail of the works taking place to protect us. I hope as many people as possible can attend.

KCC cabinet member for environment Mike Whiting said:

We know from the 2013/14 floods the devastation that communities felt when they were flooded from the River Medway. We are pleased that the Environment Agency has been able to develop this project to protect Tonbridge and Hildenborough, with KCC’s support. I would urge people in the area to come and have a look at the plans for our joint scheme to better protect over 1,400 properties from flooding.

Leader of Tonbridge & Malling Borough Council, Nicolas Heslop said:

Knowing that we will be able to deliver much needed measures to increase the capacity of the Leigh Flood Storage Area and in turn reduce flood risk will see significant growth to business and property within communities along the River Medway and this will give peace of mind and a huge boost to those who have been affected by flooding in previous years.

Drop-in sessions – open to the public

Residents are invited to come along and find out more about the outline plans for the scheme at 3 drop-in sessions this month in Hildenborough and Tonbridge.

Monday 19 November, 12.30pm to 7.45pm at:

Hildenborough Village Hall,

TN11 9HY



Friday 23 November, 11am to 8pm

Saturday 24 November, 10am to 2pm at:

Council Chamber Room,

Tonbridge Castle,

TN9 1BG



To attend please come along between the hours stated, there is no need to book.