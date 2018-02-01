Time to Talk about mental health

Approximately 1 in 4 people in the UK will experience a mental health problem at some point in life.

For an organisation as large as Sellafield Ltd, that means that around 4000 employees will encounter issues with their mental health.

So, why is nobody talking about it?

To mark ‘Time to Talk’ Day, Euan Hutton from Sellafield Ltd talked to employees about his experiences.

Time to Talk vlog

He said: