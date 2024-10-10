Tidalwave of clean energy investment worth billions unlocked ahead of Investment Summit

Thousands of jobs in energy sector to be created across the UK up to £24 billion worth of investment secured ahead of International Investment Summit.

Boost for clean energy industries demonstrates vote of confidence in UK and government’s growth mission.

Comes as Prime Minister puts investment and growth at heart of first Council of Nations and Regions meeting in Scotland today.

Thousands of jobs in green industries announced as the UK Government welcomes more than £24 billion of private investment for pioneering energy projects ahead of the International Investment Summit on 14th October.

The investments confirmed by private investors today will deliver growth in the clean energy sector across our nations and regions, from Yorkshire to Suffolk and Aberdeen to Stow, representing a huge vote of confidence in the UK and long-term growth.

Driven by the government’s clear path to growth creating the conditions for businesses to thrive, the billions worth of investments from leading companies include Iberdrola - one of the biggest energy companies in Europe - doubling their investment in the UK, Orsted unlocking £8bn and GreenVolt £2.5bn of investment in offshore wind farms, and SeAh Wind UK announcing a £225 million expansion of their investment in the North East to build a state-of-the-art wind technology manufacturing facility in Teesside, solidifying the UK’s position as a world leader in the wind power industry.

In only 100 days, the government has overturned the nine-year onshore wind ban in 72 hours, consented more solar than ever before, secured the most successful renewable auction round in history, and launched Great British Energy.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

Today’s investments are a huge vote of confidence in this government and our relentless focus to drive growth across the UK.

Whether you’re in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland or England – we are creating the conditions for businesses to thrive, and our International Investment Summit will be a springboard for every part of the UK to be an engine of innovation and investment.

Today I’m convening the first ever Council of Nations and Regions, because it is when we work together in the spirit of genuine partnership, that we can deliver the real change people want to see and improve opportunities for all.

Iberdrola Executive Chairman Ignacio Galán said:

After having invested more than £30bn in the last 15 years, the clear policy direction, stable regulatory frameworks and overall attractiveness of the UK are leading us to double our investments for 2024-28, reaching up to £24bn.

This is a vote of confidence in the UK’s clear and stable policies and is a major boost to the economy and the path towards green energy security and Net Zero. The benefits of electrification in terms of energy security, industrial development, jobs and decarbonisation are shared ambitions of the UK and Iberdrola.

The investments demonstrate further progress on the government’s clean energy mission and a major boost to the UK economy three days before the first International Investment Summit on 14 October, which will gather UK leaders, high-profile investors and businesses from across the world to deepen our partnership to drive investment and growth.

It also comes as the Prime Minister today convenes the first Council of the Nations and Regions, delivering on a manifesto promise to rewire the way UK Government operates. Focussed on investment and growth, the Council will see First Ministers and Deputy First Minister from the Devolved Governments come together with regional mayors to collaborate and seize opportunities to secure long-term investment and boost growth. The agenda, agreed with attendees, includes discussion on how to boost growth and inward investment across the UK, including through an industrial strategy and the Investment Summit.

The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings and a joint meeting with the Devolved Government First Ministers and Deputy First Minister focussed on supporting intergovernmental relations as we continue to reset our relationship and work together to deliver for people across the UK.

Today’s investments include:

Iberdrola doubling their investment in the UK, through Scottish Power, from £12bn to £24bn over the next 4 years, which includes £4bn for the East Anglia 2 wind farm off the Suffolk coast which was unlocked by this Government’s expanded allocation at the most recent wind auction round. Iberdrola Executive Chairman Ignacio Galan has also today confirmed that the UK has become their largest Investment destination.

Orsted and Greenvolt confirming that the Government’s recent expanded offshore wind auction means their projects will unlock £8bn (Orsted) and £2.5bn (Greenvolt) of investment respectively in their planned offshore wind farms. Orsted says its commitment will see thousands of jobs for local people, while Greenvolt says it will create up to 2800 construction jobs.

SeAH Wind has made an additional £225 million investment into wind technology manufacturing in Teesside, thanks to new backing from UK Export Finance, which expects to create 750 direct jobs by 2027. This brings their total investment into the site at Teesworks up to £900 million and will help them make their ongoing factory build – one of the biggest facilities of its kind worldwide – even bigger.

Macquarie supporting investment of £1.3bn into new green infrastructure including its Island Green Power solar farm in Stow, as a result of planning consents having been granted by the Government, and its Roadchef portfolio company installing electric car ultra-fast charging points across its sites along the UK motorway network.

BW Group proceeding with a £300m investment into a new battery energy storage project in Birmingham.

Holtec, a major US advanced nuclear engineering company, has confirmed a significant investment of £325 million in a new factory in South Yorkshire which will supply materials for Hinkley Point C and likely Sizewell C power stations. They say this will create up to 490 direct and 280 indirect jobs annually during the construction phase and 1,200 direct engineering jobs created over 20 years.

Mads Nipper, CEO of Ørsted A/S said:

The reason we are investing in the UK is that alongside the targets for clean energy, we also see the commitment to creating the policy frameworks required to deliver those targets and a government who wants to work with businesses to enable the investments required.

Lord Nicol Stephen, Chief Executive of Flotation Energy said:

Green Volt is a trailblazing, multibillion pound floating offshore wind project which will kickstart jobs and investment by companies right across the UK offshore supply chain. The choice of our HQ in Aberdeen is clear evidence of our strong commitment to support local jobs and businesses wherever possible.

Chris Sohn, Chief Executive of SeAH Wind, said:

With the proactive support of UKEF, our project is progressing smoothly. As we approach the completion of the factory construction, we are committed to ensuring its successful finalization. We aim to become the first monopile manufacturing company in the UK and make a significant contribution to the UK economy.

Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman of BW Group, said:

BW Group is delighted to announce that its subsidiary BW ESS intends to shortly begin construction on two large battery projects in the Midlands – Hams Hall and Berkswell – with a combined capacity of 600 MW. These projects represent a major step forward in enhancing the UK’s energy infrastructure and supporting the transition to renewables.

I am encouraged by the UK government’s commitment to the clean energy transition and our announcement today highlights BW Group’s commitment to strengthening our presence in the UK and contributing to the growth of the clean energy sector.

Shemara Wikramanayake, Chief Executive Officer of Macquarie Group, said:

We believe that infrastructure investment helps create strong foundations for economic growth, job creation, better services for the public and stronger communities. We are fully invested in the UK’s success and look forward to playing our part in delivering the investment the country needs.

Dr Rick Springman, Holtec’s President of Global Clean Energy Opportunities, said:

Holtec has been part of the UK’s nuclear fabric for over 30 years. We recognise the UK’s long-term commitment to nuclear energy to drive forward government missions on clean energy and economic growth.

Our planned advanced manufacturing factory in South Yorkshire will bring thousands of skilled, highly-paid engineering jobs to the region while supporting tens of thousands more in the UK’s wider manufacturing supply chains.

The potential size of the prize of this investment is significant. Depending on future SMR order books it could open up a £30bn export market over ten years adding billions of pounds to the UK economy. Over the coming months Holtec will be finalising its full factory plans and designs based on its UK and international order book.

This follows the announcement earlier this week that up to 500 UK manufacturing jobs are set to be supported as bus operator Go Ahead confirms a major £500 million investment to decarbonise its fleet including. This includes creating a new dedicated manufacturing line and partnership with Northern Ireland-based UK bus manufacturer Wrightbus.

Yesterday, the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero gave the green light for a new scheme to help unlock billions in investment in energy storage infrastructure. This could see the first significant long duration energy storage facilities in nearly 4 decades, helping to create back up renewable power and bolster the UK’s energy security.

And it also builds on the Government confirming funding to launch the UK’s first carbon capture sites in Teesside and Merseyside. Two new carbon capture and CCUS enabled hydrogen projects will create 4,000 new jobs, in a boost for the economy and British industry, helping remove over 8.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions each year – the equivalent of taking around 4 million cars off the road.