Three members of RAF Lancaster crew buried in The Netherlands

Relatives of three Royal Air Force airmen gathered in The Netherlands today to witness their burial with full military honours, 82 years after they were killed in action during the Second World War.

Members of the airmen's families, and of the Dutch military were present for the service (Crown Copyright)

Pilot Officer Charles Sprack DFM (Distinguished Flying Medal), Pilot Officer Arthur Smart DFM, and Pilot Officer Raymond Moore DFM were laid to rest at Workum (Spoardyk) General Cemetery, following the recovery of their remains from the wreckage of AVRO Lancaster MkIII ED603. The aircraft crashed into the IJsselmeer near the village of Workum on the night of 12/13 June 1943 during a bombing raid on Bochum, Germany.

The Ministry of Defence’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), known as the ‘MOD War Detectives’, organised the service in collaboration with Dutch authorities and organisations supporting the National Programme for the Recovery of Aircraft Wreckage with Missing Crew. The excavation, funded by the Dutch Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, was featured in a national documentary titled ‘Guy Martin’s Lost World War Two Bomber’, highlighting the scale and significance of the operation.

Of the seven-man crew aboard ED603, four were recovered and buried shortly after the crash. The remaining three Sprack, Smart, and Moore were listed as missing and commemorated on the Runnymede Memorial. In 2023, their remains were recovered and now they have been laid to rest alongside two of their fellow crew members. DNA testing was not required, as it was confirmed that three bodies were recovered. They were buried together in a single coffin with full military honours.

Mrs Gail McCord, Niece of Pilot Officer Smart said:

Today was closure for the families, it is nice all three crew have been laid to rest together - they flew, served and died together. We would like to thank the RAF King’s Colour Squadron for supporting the burial today.

The military party pictured with the new headstones for the three airmen (Crown Copyright)

Tracey Bowers, MOD War Detective, said:

It is lovely so many family members have made the journey to see their relatives laid to rest. Working with the many organisations in The Netherlands is always a pleasure and we are grateful for all the help that has been given to us.

The service was conducted by The Reverend Dr (Wing Commander) Philip Wilson and included readings chosen and delivered by family members. The RAF King’s Colour Squadron provided the bearer party.

Padre Philip Wilson said:

All of the three Airmen had over 40 sorties in Bomber Command and we have laid to rest young Aviators of valour whose sacrifice won our freedom. It was an emotional farewell.

Head of Commemorations at the Commonwealth War Graves CWGC, Dr James Wallis, said: