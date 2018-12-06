Three Board Members Appointed to the Charity Commission

Tony Cohen

After working as a newspaper journalist and television producer in the UK Tony Cohen ran a television production company in the US for several years. He was CEO of FremantleMedia, a major international television production, distribution and rights company, specialising in primetime entertainment, drama and factual programming, for over 11 years from 2001 until 2012. He has served on a number of not-for-profit boards, including the Arvon Foundation, City of Westminster College, the RSA and Barnardo’s, where he was chair of trustees for the last four and half years until May this year. Tony is a Sloan Fellow of the London Business School and a Fellow of the RTS.

Nina Hingorani-Crain

A Chartered Accountant and Law Graduate, Nina has had a diverse 20-year career in the private, public and charity sectors. After 8 years in financial services corporate finance and consulting, she joined the Financial Services regulator. Here she spent 10 years, including in management roles as the Chairman’s Principal Private Secretary during the global financial crisis and subsequently as Chief of Staff leading the creation of the new Financial Conduct Authority. Whilst at the FCA, Nina also undertook a 6 month strategic secondment to Age UK to inform the strategy of placing consumer needs at the heart of the regulatory mandate. She embarked on a portfolio career in 2015 and is today a Director on the Boards of the Monmouthshire Building Society (the second largest building society in Wales), Achieving For Children (an award-winning provider of children’s services) and Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust (a mental and community health trust).

Nina graduated from King’s College London with an LLB Honours degree, and from the Sorbonne Paris with the French equivalent. She subsequently qualified as a Chartered Accountant, and has also completed the Financial Times Non Executive Director Diploma. She enjoyed a diverse upbringing and has lived in parts of Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Ian Karet

Ian Karet is a solicitor and a partner of Linklaters LLP. He specialises in Intellectual Property and Technology and handles a range of commercial matters and disputes. He is a Solicitor Advocate, a qualified arbitrator and trained mediator. He read Chemistry at Oxford. Ian is also a member of the Civil Justice Council and a Trustee of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, appointed in 2014, where he currently chairs the Finance Committee. He has served on the board of the International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property and writes and speaks on intellectual property issues.

This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Tony, Nina and Ian have declared no such activity.